Microfluidics Technology Market 2026, 33% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microfluidics technology market size is set to grow by USD 29.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in molecular biology, advances in DNA sequencing increased use of microfluidic techniques, and rise in cancer incidences demand novel methods of diagnosis and drug delivery will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Microfluidics Technology Market Segmentation

Material

End-user

Geographic

Microfluidics Technology Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the microfluidics technology market in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Backtrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Some Major Key Market Vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company provides application-focused solutions that include instruments and software to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a range of medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market.

Biocartis Group NV: The company offers next-generation diagnostic solutions with its unique proprietary Idylla platform.

BioFluidix GmbH: The company offers liquid handling automation solutions such as BioSpot Arc and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Microfluidics Technology Market size

Microfluidics Technology Market trends

Microfluidics Technology Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing use of microfluidics technology in cosmetics are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Inherent challenges in microfluidic technology is may threaten the growth of the market.

Microfluidics Technology Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist microfluidics technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microfluidics technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microfluidics technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microfluidics technology market vendors

Microfluidics Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $29.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

11.7 Fluigent SA

11.8 IDEX Corp.

11.9 Illumina Inc.

11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

11.11 SMC Corp.

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

