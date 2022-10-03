U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Microfluidics Technology Market 2026, 33% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microfluidics technology market size is set to grow by USD 29.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in molecular biology, advances in DNA sequencing increased use of microfluidic techniques, and rise in cancer incidences demand novel methods of diagnosis and drug delivery will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

Microfluidics Technology Market Segmentation

  • Material

  • End-user

  • Geographic

Microfluidics Technology Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the microfluidics technology market in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Backtrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Some Major Key Market Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.:The company provides application-focused solutions that include instruments and software to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a range of medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market.

  • Biocartis Group NV: The company offers next-generation diagnostic solutions with its unique proprietary Idylla platform.

  • BioFluidix GmbH: The company offers liquid handling automation solutions such as BioSpot Arc and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Microfluidics Technology Market size

  • Microfluidics Technology Market trends

  • Microfluidics Technology Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing use of microfluidics technology in cosmetics are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Inherent challenges in microfluidic technology is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.

Microfluidics Technology Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist microfluidics technology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the microfluidics technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the microfluidics technology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microfluidics technology market vendors

Related Reports:
In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by USD 33.16 billion with a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Microfluidics Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

$29.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 11.7 Fluigent SA

  • 11.8 IDEX Corp.

  • 11.9 Illumina Inc.

  • 11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 11.11 SMC Corp.

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microfluidics-technology-market-2026-33-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301637708.html

SOURCE Technavio

