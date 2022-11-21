U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.75
    -16.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,674.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,661.75
    -46.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.20
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.80
    -10.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0265
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0580
    +0.7330 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,026.99
    -684.03 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.24
    -22.84 (-5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.37
    -41.15 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Microfluidics Technology Market to record USD 29.41 Bn growth; Healthcare technology market identified as parent market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics Technology Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 29.41 billion accelerating at a CAGR of 19.42% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global microfluidics technology market as a part of the global healthcare technology market, which, in turn, is a part of the global healthcare market. The market includes the revenue generated from the sales of healthcare applications and IT systems, Internet-based healthcare tools (such as monitoring devices), and IT consulting services to clinics, hospitals, or businesses operating primarily in the healthcare sector. Technavio calculates the global healthcare technology market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare technology players, and life sciences tools and services. Get more highlights into the parent market analysis. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microfluidics technology market report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Scope

The global microfluidics technology market is highly fragmented, with small and large vendors operating in a highly competitive environment. The market players compete on various factors such as price, brand, availability, and variety. Price is a major base for competition among players to gain an edge in the market. The growth of the players in the market also depends on market conditions, government support, and industry development. Access to capital and advances in product innovations are major barriers to the entry of new players. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically as well as revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time. Vendors can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques to minimize product costs and prevent cost overruns. There are a sizeable number of small regional vendors in the market. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors for the vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global microfluidics technology market is segmented as below:

  • Material

The polymer-based microfluidics segment will have the largest share of the market. During the past decade, there has been significant progress in PMMA microfluidic chips. It is expected that PMMA microchips will find a wide range of applications in the healthcare industry and will lead to the creation of truly disposable microfluidic devices. Thus, the increased adoption of polymer-based microfluidics in various healthcare applications is driving the growth of the global microfluidics technology market in this segment.

  • End-user

Hospitals are the prime-end users in the market. The hospital segment in which microfluidics technology may serve as autologous material for cell replacement therapies or even future organ transplants, with the possibility to correct disease-causing mutations before transplantation. The microfluidics technology will revolutionize precision diagnostic approaches and future drug development in diagnostic centers.

  • Geographic

33% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market in North America generates the highest revenue in the global microfluidics technology market. The region is dominated by the US, Canada, and Mexico. One of the factors for the high demand for this market in the US is the high investment in healthcare research and testing.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Buy Now! 

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free Sample Report Now

Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist microfluidics technology market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the microfluidics technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the microfluidics technology market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microfluidics technology market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The neuroscience antibodies and assays market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate the market share growth of USD 1837.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.44%. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is notably driving the neuroscience antibodies and assays market growth, although factors such as the high development cost of neuroscience antibodies may impede the market growth.

  • The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%. The presence of value-added software and hardware products is notably driving the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth, although factors such as compliance with medical guidelines and the declining number of blood donors may impede the market growth.

Microfluidics Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 29.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, BioFluidix GmbH, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Cellix Ltd., Danaher Corp., Elveflow, Epigem Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluigent SA, iBiochips, IDEX Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, SMC Corp., Standard BioTools Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Polymer-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Glass-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Silicon-based microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 11.7 Fluigent SA

  • 11.8 IDEX Corp.

  • 11.9 Illumina Inc.

  • 11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 11.11 SMC Corp.

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026
Global Microfluidics Technology Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microfluidics-technology-market-to-record-usd-29-41-bn-growth-healthcare-technology-market-identified-as-parent-market---technavio-301681715.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak must allow more immigration to 'plug the gap' in job vacancies, says CBI - live updates

    Rishi Sunak must allow more immigration to the UK to "plug the gap" in the economy's job vacancies, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will say ahead of the Prime Minister's speech at the organisation's conference today.

  • With 37% ownership, Phoenix Mecano AG (VTX:PM) insiders have a lot at stake

    A look at the shareholders of Phoenix Mecano AG ( VTX:PM ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that...

  • China Urges Banks to Maintain Stable Property Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s financial regulators have asked banks to stabilize lending to property developers and construction firms, the latest effort by policymakers to turn around the real-estate crisis and bolster economic growth.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting Louder

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting L

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co. as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney's shares have fallen more than 40 percent so far this year, lagging the nearly 7 percent year-to-date drop in the broader Down Jones Industrial Average.

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • Does Amazon's Latest Healthcare Move Make It a Buy?

    It's clear that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to make its mark in the world of healthcare. Amazon is shuttering its own service, Amazon Care, and is in the process of buying 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), better known as One Medical -- a provider of in-person and virtual care. Its latest news is the creation of Amazon Clinic.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformBer

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • McDonald's Teases the Return of the Snack Wrap

    The fast-food chain did just bring the fan-favorite McRib back and now it may give its customers their biggest McDonald's menu wish.

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

    The Berkshire Hathaway leader doesn't often invest in tech, but when he does, there are certain attributes a business has to have.

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • If you're taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, here are some ways to save on gas

    Gas prices are expected to reach a record high this Thanksgiving. Here's how much you might pay and some tips to save where you can.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]