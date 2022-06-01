Microgrid Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Application and Geography (2021-2025)

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Microgrid Market Share is expected to increase by USD 19.5 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.86%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing government support is a major factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

The rapid advances in technology is another factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

The high implementation costs will be a major challenge for the global microgrid market share growth during the forecast period.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 28% among the other regions. Therefore, the microgrid market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The microgrid market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the remote segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Microgrid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.86% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Powerhive Inc., S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Story continues

Remote Application Held the Largest Market Share

The microgrid market share growth by the remote segment will be significant during the forecast period.

India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several countries in Africa and Southeast Asia are the prospective markets for remote microgrids.

The multi-year decline in the cost of solar panels, coupled with advances in energy storage, is allowing clean energy microgrids to reach people where investments in conventional grids are not feasible.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microgrid market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA and South America.

Increased initiatives from the US government for implementing energy-efficient power solutions will facilitate the microgrid market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Exelon Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Powerhive Inc.

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The microgrid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

ABB Ltd.- The company offers microgrids under the brand name Emax 2. Business segments of the company include- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation.

Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers microgrid energy systems that helps companies facilitate electrical energy savings, resiliency and independence from a utility.

General Electric Co.- The company offers distributed energy solutions which enables improved grid resiliency and availability.

