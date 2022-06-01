U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,156.00
    +185.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.50
    +51.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.10
    +10.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.25
    +0.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2615
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8520
    +0.1760 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,932.24
    +349.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.95
    -1.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,437.11
    +157.31 (+0.58%)
     

Microgrid Market: 28% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Application and Geography (2021-2025)

·10 min read

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Market Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Microgrid Market Share is expected to increase by USD 19.5 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.86%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

  • The increasing government support is a major factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

  • The rapid advances in technology is another factor supporting the global microgrid market share growth.

  • The high implementation costs will be a major challenge for the global microgrid market share growth during the forecast period.

  • North America will register the highest growth rate of 28% among the other regions. Therefore, the microgrid market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • The microgrid market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the remote segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Microgrid Market

Scope of the Report

Microgrid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 19.5 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.43

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Powerhive Inc., S&C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Remote Application Held the Largest Market Share

  • The microgrid market share growth by the remote segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several countries in Africa and Southeast Asia are the prospective markets for remote microgrids.

  • The multi-year decline in the cost of solar panels, coupled with advances in energy storage, is allowing clean energy microgrids to reach people where investments in conventional grids are not feasible.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for microgrid market in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA and South America.

  • Increased initiatives from the US government for implementing energy-efficient power solutions will facilitate the microgrid market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase our 120 Page Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments. You will also get access to +17000 reports on 100s of topics

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Exelon Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Powerhive Inc.

  • S&C Electric Co.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

The microgrid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. 

Recent Developments

  • ABB Ltd.- The company offers microgrids under the brand name Emax 2. Business segments of the company include- Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers microgrid energy systems that helps companies facilitate electrical energy savings, resiliency and independence from a utility.

  • General Electric Co.- The company offers distributed energy solutions which enables improved grid resiliency and availability.

Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Remote Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The remote microgrid market size is expected to grow by $ 5.26 bn and record a CAGR of 14.10% during 2021-2025. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids: This industry research report identifies NEC Energy Solutions, NRG Energy, Saft, Samsung SDI, and UniEnergy Technologies as the key vendors in the global energy storage market for microgrids. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Exelon Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 Powerhive Inc.

  • 10.10 S&C Electric Co.

  • 10.11 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microgrid-market-28-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-application-and-geography-2021-2025-301557342.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Mon

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeli

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatil

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Brutal Open

    The natural gas market sold off quite drastically during the trading session on Tuesday, as the market continues to bang around in consolidation.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Market

  • Oil ends mixed as OPEC+ weighs Russia exemption from production limits

    Oil futures end mixed Tuesday, erasing or paring early losses after The Wall Street Journal reported some OPEC members were weighing exempting Russia from oil-production targets.