Microgrid As A Service Market to grow by USD 6,322.98 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 46% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microgrid as a service market size is expected to grow by USD 6,322.98 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.53% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as significant investments in microgrid infrastructure and the rising demand for a constant, uninterrupted, and dependable supply of power and electricity. In addition, rapid industrialization and the growing focus on developing renewable energy infrastructure are expected to drive the demand for microgrids in APAC during the forecast period. The report estimates the market size of microgrid as a service in the key markets of APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa - Download Sample Report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microgrid as a Service Market 2023-2027

Microgrid As A Service Market: Growing demand for microgrids to drive growth

Developed countries have well-established power infrastructure. However, these countries face power outages due to aging infrastructure. Developing regions such as Asia and Africa suffer from low electrification rates. Most of the developed and developing regions use traditional systems that follow a hierarchical power structure. The power is generated at a central location and then sent through the transmission line to substations, distribution lines, and finally to the end-users. Any problem in one part of the transmission system can have a domino effect on the overall system, which affects the reliability of the grid. To overcome such challenges, developed and developing countries are adopting microgrids. A microgrid is a composition of multiple energy generation sources such as wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuels. It is connected to the main grid as a single point of load. The use of renewable sources along with energy storage systems makes microgrids self-sufficient and allows them to generate power for longer periods of time. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of microgrids, which is driving the growth of the market.

Microgrid As A Service Market: Rapid advances in technology identified as key trend

Vendors in the market are adopting advanced technologies in the energy generation process. This is leading to the development of flexible and scalable microgrids. For instance, in February 2020, Canopy Power launched the latest version of its Hornbill technology platform for monitoring and managing remote microgrid systems in Singapore. The platform provided by Canopy includes three major components, namely real-time monitoring, remote management, and advanced analytics. These technologies help minimize operation and maintenance costs, maximize uptime, and increase project bankability. Similarly, some vendors are adopting blockchain technology in microgrids to enable peer-to-peer network transactions. Such technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Microgrid As A Service Market Players:

The microgrid as a service market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors providing microgrid solutions besides catering to specific project requirements. The vendors offer a wide portfolio of solutions and services that cater to a wide range of industries. Local and regional vendors continue to dominate the market, which is increasing the competition in both developed and developing countries. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers microgrids as a service for energy storage, solar generation, and hydrogen.

Aggreko Plc - The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar-diesel hybrid with battery storage as a rental solution.

AIO Systems Ltd. - The company offers microgrids as a service such as solar, wind, and storage.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. - The company offers microgrids as a service for Data Centers, Utilities, and Rural Communities.

Canopy Power

Duke Energy Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

ENGIE SA

General Electric Co.

General MicroGrids

Metco Engineering

NRG Energy Inc.

Pareto Energy

Schneider Electric SE

Microgrid As A Service Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the microgrid as a service market by service type (software as a service, monitoring and control services, and engineering and design services), type (remote, grid-connected, and networked), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the software as a service (SaaS) segment will be significant over the forecast period. The use of SaaS solutions results in a safer, more reliable, and power-efficient microgrid system. It allows microgrid owners to have a single point of accountability and reduced risk of project delays and failures. This makes the management of software easier for microgrid users such as universities, companies, manufacturers, communities, and utilities. Such benefits drive the growth of the software as a service segment during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

The energy storage market for microgrids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,361.05 million. The market is segmented by application (remote, community and utility, institution and campus, and military), battery type (lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The remote microgrid market size is expected to grow by USD 5.26 billion and record a CAGR of 14.10% during 2021-2025. The market is segmented by application (village electrification, grid island system, industrial remote mine systems, and remote military microgrids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Microgrid As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,322.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aggreko Plc, AIO Systems Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Capstone Green Energy Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Metco Engineering, NRG Energy Inc., Pareto Energy, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global microgrid as a service market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Service type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

6.3 Software as a service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Monitoring and control services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Engineering and design services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Networked - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Aggreko Plc

12.5 AIO Systems Ltd.

12.6 Anbaric Development Partners LLC

12.7 Capstone Green Energy Corp.

12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.9 ENGIE SA

12.10 General Electric Co.

12.11 NRG Energy Inc.

12.12 Pareto Energy

12.13 Schneider Electric SE

12.14 Siemens AG

12.15 Spirae LLC

12.16 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

12.17 Tesla Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

