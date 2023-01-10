Microgrid market; Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Anbaric Development Partners LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microgrid market size is forecast to increase by USD 25,623.76 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the need for resilience, the rise in the adoption of microgrids in rural areas, and recent developments in microgrids.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microgrid Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global microgrid market as a part of the global electric utilities market, which covers companies that produce or distribute electricity, which includes both nuclear and non-nuclear facilities.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Exelon Corp, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Gram Power (India) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Pareto Energy, Power Analytics Global Corp., Powerhive Inc., S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and UL LLC.

Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by application (remote, institutions and campus, military, and others), connectivity (grid-connected and off-grid connected), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Remote:

The remote segment shows a gradual increase in the market share of USD 7,664.38 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The adoption of remote microgrids is high in regions where grid-connected power is not accessible or is available only for a limited period. Developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and several countries in Africa and Southeast Asia are the key markets for remote microgrids. The increasing demand for electricity in these countries is fueling the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this microgrid market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microgrid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the microgrid market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the microgrid market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microgrid market vendors

Related Reports:

The grid-connected PV systems market size is expected to increase by USD 158.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.58%. The advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems is notably driving the grid-connected PV systems market growth, although factors such as intermittency in solar power generation may impede the market growth.

The decentralized energy storage market size is expected to increase by 31216.22 megawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 62.55%. The change in the global energy mix is notably driving the decentralized energy storage market growth, although factors such as widening demand-supply gap for lithium may impede the market growth.

Microgrid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25623.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Australia, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Exelon Corp, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Gram Power (India) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Pareto Energy, Power Analytics Global Corp., Powerhive Inc., S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and UL LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global microgrid market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Remote - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Institutions and campus - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Connectivity

7.3 Grid connected - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Off-grid connected - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.5 Emerson Electric Co

12.6 Exelon Corp

12.7 General Electric Co.

12.8 General MicroGrids

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 Pareto Energy

12.11 Powerhive Inc.

12.12 S and C Electric Co.

12.13 Schneider Electric SE

12.14 Siemens AG

12.15 Tesla Inc.

12.16 TotalEnergies SE

12.17 UL LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Microgrid Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microgrid-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-abb-ltd-and-anbaric-development-partners-llc---technavio-301714436.html

SOURCE Technavio