MicroHealth LLC Climbs to #21 in the WBJ Top 75 Fastest Growing Companies

MicroHealth LLC
·2 min read

MicroHealth up 29 places in the fastest growing private companies in the Washington DC area in just one year

Fastest Growing Companies

Fastest Growing Companies
Fastest Growing Companies
Fastest Growing Companies

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth, LLC announces its recognition by The Washington Business Journal (WBJ) as No. 21 on the 2021 list of the Top 75 Fastest Growing Companies with an average growth over the previous three years of just over 76%. This ranking is up 29 places over MicroHealth's 2020 placement at No. 50. The WBJ's Top 75 is a sought-after recognition and MicroHealth is honored to be among the growth leaders in privately owned companies. Here is the link to the list of honorees.

This achievement could only be made possible by the dedication and determination of the MicroHealth Team as is highlighted by CEO Dr. Frank Tucker, "We could not have achieved this meteoric rise year after year without the amazing workforce that powers MicroHealth. This Team differentiates themselves from others with their focus on outcomes that help improve the health of the population, improve the patient experience, and reduce the cost of care." With a string of recent awards and another busy year ahead, MicroHealth is poised to continue to make a splash in the DMV.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small disadvantaged business that provides in Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government. Customers include Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to name a few. MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security, & HIPAA; Health Technology Development; Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. MicroHealth performs these services using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-DEV/3 and Services CMMI-SVC/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

Media Contact:

Diwa Reyes, Marketing

diwa.reyes@microhealthllc.com

www.microhealthllc.com

Related Images






Image 1: Fastest Growing Companies


Washington Business Journals Fastest Growing Companies



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


