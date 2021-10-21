U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

MicroHealth LLC Newest Addition to the 2021 Corporate Diversity Index

MicroHealth LLC
·2 min read

Places 3rd in the Corporate Diversity Index -- Greater D.C

MicroHealth LLC

MicroHealth LLC
MicroHealth LLC
MicroHealth LLC

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and promotes diversity and inclusivity throughout the workforce. The Company's leadership is dedicated to upholding its EEO policy to recruit, promote, train, and provide equal and competitive compensation and benefits to all of its employees.

These efforts have earned MicroHealth a top spot -- 3rd place -- in The Washington Business Journal's 2021 Corporate Diversity Index in the Greater D.C. area. CEO, Frank Tucker, says the award highlights leadership's high esteem for the employees, "A culture of inclusion fuels this company to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. This award reflects the values we hold in not just embracing diversity but bringing normalcy to it as this is what America represents."

Companies that qualify to rank on the Corporate Diversity Index list are rated based on the employee count and ranked according to people of color (POC) - 73.50%, C-suite employees that are POC - 66.67%, and owned by POC - 100.00%.

This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms, and tech companies. This is the first year The Washington Business Journal has sought to rank companies in the D.C. area by their level of diversity. For more about The Washington Business Journal's Corporate Diversity Index, click here to see the full list of this year's honorees.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that provides Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government. Customers include Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to name a few. MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security, & HIPAA; Health Technology Development; Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. MicroHealth performs these services using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

Media Contact:

Diwa Reyes, Marketing

diwa.reyes@microhealthllc.com

www.microhealthllc.com

Related Images






Image 1: MicroHealth LLC


MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that provides in Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


