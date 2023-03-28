MicroHealth LLC Ranks No. 18 on the Washington Business Journal's Companies Owned by People of Color List

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that it ranked No. 18 on the Washington Business Journal Companies Owned by People of Color list for the third consecutive year. The list acknowledges the largest companies owned by people of color in the Greater Washington area.





"Starting a minority-owned business hasn't always been easy," said MicroHealth's COO Claude Hines. "We're proud to continue to push barriers and bring a fresh, new perspective to the health IT industry."

MicroHealth LLC is a leading Health Information Technology company that uses innovative technology and expertise from healthcare professionals to modernize health care IT for both Federal and commercial customers. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) (CVE-Verified) and an SBA Certified 8(a) small business, MicroHealth LLC employs more than 260 people across the nation.

Visit www.microhealthllc.com to learn more or click here to view MicroHealth's full capabilities statement.

