MicroHealth's OPAIS Wins 2022 Bronze Stevie

MicroHealth LLC
·1 min read

Team Will Be Celebrated During Event in London on 15 October

Featured Image for MicroHealth LLC
VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that it has been awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for their Office of Pharmacy Affairs 340B Drug Pricing Program Information System (OPAIS). OPAIS consolidates steep discounts to assist low-income patients. Through 340B, 714 drug manufacturers provide their lowest bulk sales prices on 40,000+ medications to more than 47,000 hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program, receiving entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process. OPAIS was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award for Product Management Team of the Year.

"One of the reasons [MicroHealth] has been effective at producing results and value to OPAIS is because of the trust, partnership and collaboration with the OPA team," said Chandra Ramanan, Deputy Program Manager.  

MicroHealth LLC is a leading Health Information Technology company that uses innovative technology and expertise from healthcare professionals to modernize health care IT for both Federal and commercial customers. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) (CVE-Verified) and an SBA Certified 8(a) small business, MicroHealth LLC employs more than 260 people across the nation. Visit www.microhealthllc.com to learn more, or click here to view MicroHealth's full capabilities statement.

Media Contact:  

Andrew Tran

301.873.7598

andrew.tran@microhealthllc.com

