Microinverters: Global Markets

Report Scope: In this report, the market has been segmented based on phase type, connectivity, capacity, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global microinverter market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of microinverter providers.



The report covers the market for microinverters with regard to the end-user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that can affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for microinverters in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes microinverters phase type, connectivity, capacity, and end user. However, utility-scale applications have been excluded from the study.



Summary:

The analyst examined the way in which the microinverters market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Microinverters have advantages compared to conventional inverters.Some of the advantages include better efficiency, individual monitoring, safe usage, cost-effectiveness, longer service life, rapid shutdown capability, greater electricity generation, and being suitable for varied conditions.



These advantages are expected to fuel market demand for microinverters in the forecast period.



The value of the global market for microinverters was estimated to be more than $REDACTED in 2021.It is projected that the microinverters market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Solar energy is a clean source of electricity; solar power generation is growing tremendously in countries such as China, Germany, Spain, and the U.S., thus, the microinverters market is expected to see high demand in those countries during the forecast period. Further, governments of both developed and developing countries are determined to increase their alternative energy sources and this is expected to drive the market demand for microinverters in the forecast period.



In this report, the global market for microinverters is segmented based on phase type, connectivity, capacity, end user, and geography.Based on phase type, the microinverter market is categorized into single phase and three phase.



The single-phase segment currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that the single-phase segment of microinverter market will grow at a CAGR of Based onREDACTED% during the forecast period to reach $REDACTEDBased on by 2027.



Based on connectivity, the microinverter market is segmented into standalone and on-grid.Based on capacity, the microinverter market is segmented into ?250 W, 250–600 W, and >600 W.



Based on end users, the microinverter market is segmented into residential, and commercial and industrial.



By region, the microinverter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and RoW.The North America region currently is the largest market by region for microinverters.



In 2021, total revenue from the North America microinverters market reached $REDACTED, which is around REDACTED% of the global market.The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economic environment, and surge in demand for solar energy are some of the key factors driving the North American market.



Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for microinverters globally.The Asia-Pacific microinverter market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.



The Asia-Pacific microinverters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach over $REDACTED by 2027.

