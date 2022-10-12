U.S. markets closed

Microland Advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

·4 min read

Microland announces the launch of SmartCenter 2.0 to deliver observability and hyper-automation capabilities on the ServiceNow Platform®

LONDON, SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, announced its advancement to Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. As a Global Professional and Managed Service Partner, Microland offers a broad range of Business and IT transformation solutions and services on the ServiceNow Platform for its global clients. Microland's transition to Premier Partner validates its achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Microland's level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

Microland_Logo
Microland_Logo

As digital workflow platforms are quickly becoming the foundation of business units across an enterprise, technology practitioners are recognizing the need to provide observability and automation for modern distributed applications that can help identify, explore, correlate, and address issues across the entire technology stack. In this endeavor, Microland announced the launch of SmartCenter 2.0, an in-house platform built on the ServiceNow Platform with observability and hyper-automation capabilities that are derived from established Microland IPs, including Intelligeni, Microbots, and SmartInsights.

SmartCenter 2.0 comes with a pre-configured suite of solutions for enterprise service management (ESM) that provides technology infrastructure and application observability, AI/ML-based Cognitive diagnostics, and automated remediation delivered through a robust platform to enhance user experience. SmartCenter 2.0 provides solutions across HR, Security, and Procurement, and can be readily deployed across Business Services, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and Utilities sectors.

With SmartCenter 2.0, Microland clients will be able to optimize their IT and Business processes, drive process efficiencies, and enhance resource visibility that can lead to improvements in employee experience and productivity while significantly reducing their IT operations costs. Learn more about SmartCenter 2.0 and the partnership with ServiceNow.

Satish Sukumar, Senior Vice President and Global Head – Platforms, Microland, said, "We are excited about being recognized as a ServiceNow Premier Partner which brings new opportunities for us to serve our global clients. Our work with ServiceNow has enabled us to strengthen SmartCenter 2.0 which provides cloud-based advanced automation with deep observability across the client technology landscape. We have enriched SmartCenter 2.0 with advanced workflows that can accelerate deployments."

Microland has been a trusted partner for ServiceNow implementations for several global enterprises. A case in point is their strategic partnership with Weir Group for managing their ServiceNow implementation. Microland has collaborated with Wier Group to help them streamline workloads and processes, increase the degree of automation, manage technical debt, and unlock value with each version upgrade of the ServiceNow platform. Microland provides implementation and managed services for Weir Group across ITSM, HR, Service Asset Management (SAM), and various integrations using Integration Hub.

"Microland has been a trusted partner in ensuring we derive the best value from our ServiceNow implementation. They are responsive and more importantly have the right ServiceNow expertise to collaborate with us in our digital transformation journey. Their concerted efforts to work alongside our teams to champion core initiatives is highly commendable," said George Matheson, Global Transformation Director – IS&T Core Services, The Weir Group PLC.

"We are excited that Microland has taken advantage of our co-create model and built a unique solution on top of the ServiceNow Platform," said Ravi Asrani, Global Vice President, Service Provider Business, ServiceNow. He further added that, "Smart Center 2.0 is a great example of expanding an as-a-service offering and we look forward to our continued engagement."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

 

SOURCE Microland

