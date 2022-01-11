U.S. markets closed

Microland Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

·2 min read

This specialization demonstrates our expertise in assessment, design, implementation, and optimization of virtual desktop infrastructure in Azure

ATLANTA, BENGALURU, India and LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Microland_Logo
Microland_Logo

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, can earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

"With extensive experience in orchestrating workplace transformation and expertise with virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure, we have been partnering with clients globally to design and implement scalable, secure and transformative digital environments," said Ashish Mahadwar, Chief Operating Officer of Microland. "As enterprises worldwide continue to rely on hybrid workforce, achieving Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization helps Microland ensure we continue to deliver robust solutions and services that accelerate business growth for our clients."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Microland clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

Microland has been helping mobilize a work-from-anywhere workforce for its clients that allows them to react quickly to business change, establish business processes, streamline IT costs and ROI. Microland SmartWorkspaces eliminates the complexity of traditional hosted solutions by offering fully managed, secure, consistent, and high-performance cloud-based workspaces to end users on any device, anytime and anywhere. Learn more about Microland SmartWorkspaces with Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD) Solution.

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID -19 impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

Read more: https://www.microland.com/

SOURCE Microland

    Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, announced today that they will be working with LifeLabs, Canada's largest community medical laboratory network, to deliver valuable insights to LifeLabs' MyCareCompass customers through integration with Carebook's CoreHealth Assessment Tool. This multi-year licensing agreement will deliver even greater value to LifeLabs' customers,