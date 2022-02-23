U.S. markets closed

Microland is now Great Place to Work-Certified(TM)

·2 min read

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, has reached yet another milestone by earning the Great Place to Work® Certification. This recognition conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute is based on the positive feedback and responses received from their current employees and establishes Microland as a firm committed to providing an exceptional experience to employees.

Microland is now Great Place to Work-Certified(TM)
Microland is now Great Place to Work-Certified(TM)

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

As an organization, Microland has always focused on prioritizing people and the prestigious award is a testimony of the great and inclusive workplace the firm has built for all the employees regardless of their race, gender, color, religion, disability, national origin, or age.

Speaking about this recognition, Pradeep Kar, Chairman & Managing Director, Microland, said, "Congratulations to all the Microlanders – together we all have made it happen. Microland has always been a great place to work. Our 32 years journey of people prioritized is a testament of our focus even more meaningfully on those we hold dear - Microlanders and their families, partners, and communities. This accreditation is an industry standard global recognition of what we have always believed in – we are a great place to work, and this gives us another reason to feel proud of being a Microlander."

Microland has been a forward-thinking company. In August 2021, all employees undertook a pledge affirming their commitment to practice Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

"Great Place to Work® Certification is another feather in our cap and only validates what we always knew deep in our heart – Microland is a great place to work," says T R Srinivasan, CPO, Microland. "The certification is a testimony of trust and a conducive and inclusive workplace! With this also comes the shared responsibility to deliver on the acknowledgment every day, every year, going forward. As high as 82% of Microland employees participated in the survey and said that they believe the firm takes care and is supportive of employees' physical, emotional, and financial well-being."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

Microland Logo
Microland Logo

SOURCE Microland

