Microland recognized as Leader and Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 for Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services for UK

·3 min read

Microland has been positioned as Leader in one quadrant and Rising Star across three quadrants with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential"

LONDON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is delighted to announce today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Software Defined Network (SDN) Transformation (Consulting & Implementation) and Rising Star in Managed (SD) WAN Services, Edge Technologies and Services, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), in ISG Provider Lens™ Network - Software Defined Solutions and Services - UK 2022.

Microland Logo
Microland Logo

The report examines a wide range of trends and issues around software defined networking in the UK, which also include the rise of now-standardized Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and the growth of Intelligent Edge Networking.

Speaking of this recognition, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland said, "Microland has been continuously making investments to ensure we significantly accelerate our client's network transformations and optimize their ongoing network management with our unique Network Assurance Platform. This recognition is a testimony of our evolving platform-first approach and expertise in the Network space."

"Businesses in the UK are looking into several ways to improve their agility, competitiveness, and continuity policies because of COVID-19. This recognition is a validation of our capability in the Software Defined Network (SDN) Transformation Services and our strong presence in the UK. Our investments into automation and partnership with industry-leading platforms ensure the best outcome for our customers," said Karthikeyan Krishnan, SVP - Geo Leader (EMEA) & Interim CMO at Microland.

Microland offers a broad spectrum of highly differentiated network technology offerings including Network Consulting Services, Network Transformation Services, Managed Network Services, Wired and Wireless Services, Network as a Service, SD-WAN and SASE, and more. The ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 for Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services includes five quadrants and assesses enterprises based on vision, strategy, technology, service offerings, products, partnerships, and pricing models.

ISG's reference about Microland capabilities for Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services

ISG noted Microland's highly differentiated network technology offering, strong market impact and customer centricity as contributors to the Leader and Rising Star recognitions, in addition to the company's strengths in the following areas:

  • Enterprise Networks Technology and Service Suppliers: Microland offers a broad range of highly differentiated network technology offerings

  • Managed SD WAN Services: Microland's automation capabilities drive productivity, as well as empower customers with AIOps

  • SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation): Microland's Software defined capabilities help improve productivity

  • Edge Technologies and Services: Microland's vision focuses on unified operations such as smart manufacturing and cyber resilience

  • Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Microland tends to leverage multiple industry-leading platforms as a part of its SASE offerings

Avimanyu Basu, Lead Analyst at ISG said, "Microland's credibility in bringing network visibility and control, faster deployment, and increased operational efficiency with its proprietary solutions is expected to help it retain its leadership position in digitally aligned, next-gen network services as well as analytics and AI-led infrastructure management."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. It is a trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg

