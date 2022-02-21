U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.94
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.00
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9590
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,204.50
    +469.09 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.97
    -35.81 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Microlearning Market Records 41% Growth from North America |Evolving Opportunities from Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microlearning market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.70% from 2021 to 2026. The microlearning market potential growth is likely to reach USD 1.68 billion between this forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Microlearning Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Microlearning Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR growth rate analysis, Read Our Free Sample Report

Factors such as growing government initiatives, increase in penetration of smartphones, and blended learning through AR will offer immense growth opportunities. Governments globally have taken initiatives and are promoting e-learning to improve education services. The governments of countries such as Thailand, China, and Hong Kong are offering tablets to aid in education. Governments are also increasing the funding amount of the various initiatives to boost microlearning platforms. In addition, gamification of training and education is due to an increase in the number of smartphones and mobile devices. However, the data security concerns due to the proliferation of education technology will emerge as a key factor likely to hinder the market's growth.

View Microlearning Market Outlook for Additional insights on Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Component

  • Geography

Receive our market sample report now to uncover highlights on the other contributing segments of the microlearning market

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The microlearning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the microlearning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Strategic initiatives of top microlearning market vendors are:

  • Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.: In June 2021, the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vidinoti SA to further its mission of creating the Buying Experience of the Future In August 2021, the company entered into a binding agreement to acquire Brainshark, Inc.

  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.: In December 2021, the company partnered with WaitWhat, which brings masters of scale podcasts and courses exclusively to cornerstone customers

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.: In December 2021, the company partnered with Kemroc ink pact to distribute the latter's cutting-edge products in India. In November 2021, the company signed MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a Data Centre at Kanchipuram

  • International Business Machines Corp.: In December 2021, the company signed a three-year agreement with AIB to accelerate hybrid cloud digital transformation. Product launches In December 2021, the company launched a new IBM z and cloud modernization center for the acceleration of hybrid cloud.

Some other market players covered in this report are:

  • Axonify Inc.

  • BTS Group AB

  • Epignosis LLC

  • Gnowbe Group Ltd.

  • iSpring Solutions Inc.

  • Qstream Inc.

For customized reports with extensive product offerings and strategic moves of each vendor, Speak to our Analysts

The report also covers the following areas:

Microlearning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist microlearning market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the microlearning market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the microlearning market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microlearning market vendors

Related Reports:

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Edtech Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microlearning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.70%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.21

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., BTS Group AB, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Epignosis LLC, Gnowbe Group Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Qstream Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microlearning-market-records-41-growth-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-from-bigtincan-holdings-ltd-and-larsen-and-toubro-ltd--17-000-technavio-reports-301485817.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains on Prospects for Biden-Putin Ukraine Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.