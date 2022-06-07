U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

MicroLED Display Market Size to Reach USD 123,039.6 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global microLED display market size was USD 592.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 123,039.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 80.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

Emergen Research Logo
Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements in microLED displays, increasing advantages of microLED display over LED displays, and growing demand for brighter and better viewing experiences are some key factors expected to drive microLED display market growth.

Market Size – USD 592.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 80.9%, Market Trends – Increasing use of microLED displays in next-generation electronics

Market Dynamics:

MicroLED displays comprise numerous microscopic LEDs that can self-illuminate per display pixel. MicroLED uses inorganic material that offer benefits of ultra-low black levels with higher peak brightness. MicroLED displays deliver numerous benefits such as a broad range of colours, high luminance, lower power consumption, long lifetime, excellent stability, wide view angle, high contrast, faster refresg rare, and seamless connection, among others.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1037

Increasing introduction of microLED commercial products, rising research and development activities to develop advanced consumer electronics, and the ability of microLED displays to create highly efficient and better looking flexible displays are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. MicroLED displays ensure increased brightness, long-life span, and a lower power consumption as compared to convention OLED displays and these are some other factors expected to boost demand for televisions with microLED displays and contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

MicroLED uses LEDs that are smaller than normal and have the ability to function as individual pixels – which do not require backlighting. This, in turn, ensures the screens are slimmer and images are effectively controlled across the broad and makes greater colour fidelity, wider contrasts, and increased brightness available readily. Since microLEDs do not use organic components, the deterioration of performance that generally affects OLED screens are not application to MicroLED displays and these are some other factors that can boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, lack of knowledge regarding advanced technology and its use, high costs of microLED displays and expensive production processes, and complexities of supply chain are some key factors that can hamper revenue growth of the market to a certain extent going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis 

  • Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

  • Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

  • Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

  • Took a toll on economy of various countries

  • Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

  • Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

  • Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

  • Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

  • Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microled-display-market

Small & Medium-Sized Display Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Small & medium-sized display segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to account for a significantly larger share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart displays, introduction of novel and advanced televisions and touchscreen devices, and rising demand for displays with enhanced clarity and contrast due to rising popularity of immersive experiences are some key factors boosting revenue growth of the segment.

Smartphones & Tablets Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Smartphones and tablets segment is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing purchase of advanced smartphones due to rising disposable income among individuals, growing investment in research and development activities to develop new products, and increasing availability of smartphones and tablets equipped with microLED displays.

North America to Account for a Significantly Large Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable to increasing penetration of smartphones, rising demand for innovative electronic products, increasing introduction of advanced and smart feature-enabled consumer devices, and presence of key companies in the market.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

  • Apple Inc.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Aledia

  • eLux, Inc.

  • LG Electronics

  • EPISTAR Corporation

  • PlayNitride Inc.

  • VueReal

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Rohinni

  • Nanosys, Inc.

  • Jade Bird Display

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1037

Scope of Research

Report Details

Outcome

Market Size in 2021

USD 592.0 Million

CAGR (2022–2030)

80.9%

Revenue Forecast to 2030

USD 123,039.6 Million

Base year for Estimation

2021

Historical Data

2019–2020

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments Covered

Product, application, industry, and region

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country Scope

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Aledia, eLux, Inc., LG Electronics, EPISTAR Corporation, PlayNitride Inc., VueReal, Samsung Electronics, Rohinni, Nanosys, Inc., and Jade Bird Display

Customization Scope

10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1037

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global microLED market based on product, application, industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Large-Scale Display

  • Small & Medium-Sized Display

  • Micro Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Smartwatches

  • Televisions

  • Head-Up Display

  • Smartphones & Tablets

  • Monitors & Laptops

  • Digital Signage

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Entertainment & Advertisement

  • Retail

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Biochar Market By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Electricity Generation, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Size, Share, Trends, By Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support, and Others), By Platform (Naval, Land, Airborne, Space), By Product, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Aircraft Seals Market, By Product Type (Static Seals, Dynamic Seals), By Materials, By Aircraft Type, By Application (Aircraft Frame, Engine, Landing Gear System, Avionics & Electrical System), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market, By Type (Outdoor Warning Sirens, Local Television and Radio Stations, Cable Television Systems, Cellphone Applications, NOAA Weather Radio, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Web 3.0 Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Hybrid, and Others), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Eco Friendly Bitumen Market Size, Share, Trends, By Source (Bio-Based, Recycled, Natural), By Grade (Paving Grade, Oxidized, Hard Grade, Others), By Application (Construction, Waterproofing, Paints and Coatings, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2030.

Polyaryletherketone Market, By Product Type (Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyether Ketone), By Filler Type (Unfilled, Carbon Filled), By Application (Oil & Gas, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, and Aerospace), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Next Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market, By Product (Robotics Surgical Navigation Systems, Robotics Visualization Systems), By Applications (Diagnostics Procedures, Surgical Procedures), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Radiation Therapy in Oncology Market, By Type (Internal Beam Radiation Therapy, External Beam Radiation Therapy), By Technology (Image Guided Radiotherapy), By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us: 
Eric Lee 
Corporate Sales Specialist 
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com 
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756 
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com 
Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations 
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights 
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services 
Read our Press Release on Prepreg @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-microled-display-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microled-display-market-size-to-reach-usd-123-039-6-million-in-2030--emergen-research-301563046.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

