Microlight pilots blast plans to use drones for NHS medicine deliveries

NHS has been using drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight - Apian/PA

Hobbyist microlight pilots have criticised plans to use autonomous drones to deliver medical supplies to rural hospitals under an NHS deal that would shut off UK airspace.

Zipline, a Silicon Valley drone company, is preparing to start deliveries to around 30 locations northwest of Newcastle under a trial with the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The programme, arranged by UK medical logistics company Apian, is seen as a way to get vital supplies such as prescription medicine and items for joint replacements to where they are needed quickly.

However, the plans have been fiercely opposed by local pilots who have said it will shut down small local airfields and restrict flying privileges.

Hundreds of objections have been lodged to plans for the six-month trial from amateur microlight and glider pilots. A lack of regulations on autonomous drones in the UK means trials of the technology involve airspace being reserved for the aircraft, preventing other vehicles that travel at similar altitudes from using it.

The General Aviation Alliance, which represents enthusiasts including gliders, balloonists, paragliders and microlight pilots, said it strongly objects to the proposals.

The British Microlight Aircraft Association said the premise for drone delivery in the area was “flawed” due to existing road networks.

Pilots have said that the trial should not go ahead without drones being equipped with collision-avoidance technology and that altitude requirements could force them into areas of low visibility.

That comes despite Apian recently limiting the operating times of the trial and restricting its airspace so as not to affect particular airfields.

The plan is still pending approval by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Zipline said it hoped to begin trials in the autumn and that it could cut down waiting lists.

The company, whose electric aircraft can travel 130 miles on a single charge, already works with customers such as Walmart. Its drones have travelled 60m miles in commercial settings to date, including vaccine deliveries in remote parts of Africa.

It says it will deliver to around 30 locations from a central hub, releasing items to the ground through a parachute system.

Apian, founded by a team of NHS doctors, has also worked with Google’s drone division, Wing.

Louisa Smith, its chief aviation officer, said the company had created “what we believe is a safe and workable airspace whilst achieving our healthcare goals”.

She said: “Overall, these changes have been welcomed and now there is more support from airspace users who had previously objected.”

Apian has said it is working with the CAA on a way to develop integrated airspace between drones and other aircraft.

The UK was seen as a potential trailblazer in drone deliveries, with Amazon setting up tests in Cambridgeshire in 2013, but the online retailer left for the US, partly in frustration at slow regulatory reforms. It has said it plans to start its first commercial deliveries in the UK next year.

Various NHS trusts are trialling drone delivery services, including on the Isle of Wight.

