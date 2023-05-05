With Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.6x in the Software industry in the United Kingdom, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Microlise Group plc's (LON:SAAS) P/S ratio of 2.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Microlise Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Microlise Group has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Microlise Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 7.5% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 26% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 10% each year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 9.6% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Microlise Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

What Does Microlise Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've seen that Microlise Group maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

