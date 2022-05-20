U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.00
    +30.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,392.00
    +190.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,002.00
    +123.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.60
    +17.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.85
    -1.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -2.8860 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    -30.96 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6920
    -0.1020 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,135.76
    +946.66 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.81
    +19.58 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,708.53
    +305.69 (+1.16%)
     

Micromobility Has Great Promise for Cities--if Integrated into the Current Transportation Landscape

·4 min read

  • The pandemic and rising fuel prices are encouraging many more consumers to look at micromobility

  • Yet, only one in five consumers surveyed plan to use micromobility for their commute to work

  • City planners and the micromobility industry need to work together to design integrated solutions to overcome barriers to adoption

BOSTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, and the University of St. Gallen announced today the release of the article "Putting Micromobility at the Center of Urban Mobility," which previews the findings from a new survey of 11,000 consumers across 23 cities in 10 countries. The article examines consumers' views and usage patterns for micromobility vehicles, including bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-mopeds, and it analyzes the incentives and deterrents to broader adoption.

Putting Micromobility at the Center of Urban Mobility
Putting Micromobility at the Center of Urban Mobility

As cities worldwide grapple with the impact of increasing vehicular traffic, micromobility has the potential to reduce congestion and pollution, while offering accessible, convenient, and affordable forms of transportation. But, according to the article, micromobility can only fully realize its potential if it is designed as part of an overall intermodal transportation system.

During the pandemic, many people saw micromobility as a safer alternative to public transportation. The recent spike in fuel prices is also increasing the attractiveness. Indeed, the size of the global micromobility market—including bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-mopeds and covering the owned, shared, and subscription segments—has already reached almost €100 billion. Although ownership is the biggest segment by volume, subscriptions are the fastest-growing category, with CAGR projected to exceed 30% over the next decade.

Yet, despite these impacts and its growth rate, micromobility has in many places not yet advanced from being a fad to becoming a mainstream form of transportation.

"Apart from the weather, the biggest barriers to increased use of micromobility include cost, insecure bike lane networks, inadequate connections, and limited suburban services. The cities that address these obstacles the fastest and best will make micromobility much more attractive for commuters—and, thus, become more attractive places for employers and their employees," said Nikolaus Lang, a BCG managing director and senior partner, and coauthor of the article.

The survey revealed that offering bundled options—combining micromobility transportation options with public transit—could likely increase use considerably. Consumers surveyed indicated that they would be willing to pay 22% to 25% more (a weighted average increase) for different bundled offerings.

Coauthor Andreas Herrmann, director of the Institute for Mobility at the University of St. Gallen, said, "There is no one-size-fits-all solution. What works for Amsterdam won't necessarily be right for Boston or Berlin. Moving micromobility to the mainstream over the next few years requires city planners and micromobility operators to work together to create the right incentives."

At scale, not all micromobility modes deliver equal benefit, and promoting micromobility without considering the totality of impacts can have a negative effect on the environment. "Integration is key, and technology and understanding usage patterns will be at the heart of this," added Herrmann.

Download a copy of the report here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2022/the-future-of-urban-mobility

For more information, please contact Brian Bannister at +44 7919 393753 or bannister.brian@bcg.com.

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About The University of St. Gallen
The University of St. Gallen (HSG) is Switzerland's business university and one of Europe's leading business schools. Internationality, practical relevance and an integrative view have characterized education at the HSG ever since its establishment in 1898. Today, the University educates more than 9,000 students from around 90 countries in business administration, economics, law and social sciences, international affairs and computer science. Its integrative education at the highest academic level earned the international seals of approval of the EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA accreditations.

The Institute for Mobility, one of 40 research institutes and centers at the University, builds on profound scientific expertise to investigate the future of mobility and the underlying business models from an economic perspective. The Institute follows a behavior-oriented approach that focuses on the users of mobility. Great importance is given to the transfer of scientific insights into practice, especially into industry and politics.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micromobility-has-great-promise-for-citiesif-integrated-into-the-current-transportation-landscape-301551743.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progr

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • Lufthansa CEO says Boeing 'will get back to its feet'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday the German airline strongly backs U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co, which has faced criticism over program delays. Earlier this month, Lufthansa said it would buy 10 cargo planes including seven of the 777X version, also known as 777-8F, and boosted its order for Boeing 787s. "Boeing as a symbol of America will get back to its feet," Spohr said at a luncheon speech in Washington.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Now After Q1 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • Why Canaan's Stock Skyrocketed Today

    The maker of crypto-mining hardware delivered better first-quarter results than expected, if you back out artificial headwinds from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Lordstown Motors gets 2 new independent directors, combine CEO and chairman roles

    A week ago, Lordstown Motors erased some uncertainties about its future by selling its plant in Lordstown Township, Ohio, and closing on manufacturing and joint venture agreements with Foxconn.

  • Palm Oil’s Slump Set to Deepen After Indonesia Lifts Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil has lost a major pillar of support after top producer Indonesia lifted a ban on exports, paving the way for prices to slump further as supply builds and demand languishes. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes

  • SQM Stock Pops as Earnings Surge on Soaring Lithium Demand

    Lithium stock SQM has returned 81% so far in 2022, thanks in large part to robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Oil steady as economic worries offset possible China demand rise

    Oil prices were little changed on Friday as worries about weaker economic growth offset expectations that crude demand could rebound in China as Shanghai lifts some coronavirus lockdowns. Brent futures for July delivery fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.68 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.85 on its last day as the front-month. WTI futures for July, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 0.6% to $109.20 a barrel.

  • Poland's PGNiG seeks arbitration over Gazprom gas overpayments

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish gas monopoly PGNiG issued a call for arbitration to Russian gas supplier Gazprom regarding interest on overpayments it made for natural gas between 2014 and 2020, the company said in a quarterly report on Thursday. An arbitration court ruled in March 2020 that pricing from Gazprom should be changed to take into account natural gas market quotes.

  • Column: Why don't regulators stop Elon Musk from breaking the law?

    How does Elon Musk get away with his shenanigans? Because regulators are intimidated.

  • Exxon to sell north Texas gas assets to BKV for $750 million

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday said it signed a deal to sell North Texas natural gas properties to producer BKV Corp for $750 million, as part of a wider move to shed unwanted assets. Exxon, the top U.S. oil producer, set a goal three years ago to sell by last December $15 billion in assets to pay down debt and focus on lower cost oil production. This year's rebound in oil and gas prices has brought renewed interest in its properties, Senior Vice President Neil Chapman told analysts in March.

  • AISTech 2022 hosts town hall forum with steel industry executives

    The final day of the AISTech 2022 convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center kicked off with its annual Town Hall Forum.

  • JD.com takes heavy losses in first quarter after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt e-commerce

    China's Covid-19 lockdowns, which have severely disrupted logistics and dampened consumer spending, have dealt a heavy blow to the country's e-commerce giant JD.com, which is known for its efficient national distribution and delivery system. The company reported 3 billion yuan (US$444 million) in losses for the first quarter because of logistics disruptions and weak consumer spending, in sharp contrast to the 3.6 billion yuan in profit it posted in the same period last year. Costs in warehousing

  • The North Face Helps Drive VF Corp. Revenue Increases in Q4, While Vans’ Sales Flatten

    Shares for VF Corporation rose 3% in after market on Thursday as the company reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results.

  • China Is Winning the Lithium Wars. What It Means for Tesla and Other EV Stocks.

    A report from Gavekal Research says China is moving more aggressively into mining the metal, a step beyond processing it and producing batteries.

  • National Grid’s profits rise to £3.4bn as cost of living crisis pushes bills higher

    Energy network operator sees profits rise while households face big bill increases