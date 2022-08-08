Micromobility Market Size to Grow by USD 118.38 billion, Increasing Traffic Congestion to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micromobility is the use of small and lightweight vehicles to commute from one place to another within cities by individuals. The use of micromobility has created a significant impact on traffic congestion situations in metropolitan cities by reducing on-road traffic to a greater extent.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micromobility Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing traffic congestion is driving the growth of the market. This is fueled by factors such as a growing population, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor/electric vehicles, along with low-interest loans by financial institutions, is also leading to traffic congestion. Micromobility is a transport option that is hassle-free, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and can be an ideal solution for the growing issue of traffic congestion on roads. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The risk of theft and the need for frequent maintenance are challenging the market. Widespread theft of bicycles is leading to their scarcity. In addition, customers are dissatisfied due to a shortage in the number of bicycles available when compared to the actual count displayed in apps. Moreover, bicycles are being sent for maintenance frequently due to careless and improper riding practices and frequent falls. Such factors may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for micromobility in APAC.

By type, the docked segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. In a fixed docking system, the docking station locks or unlocks the bike based on the fare paid and distance traveled. It also records the number of miles, time, and trips traveled. Thus, the rise in the number of docking stations will drive the demand for docked bikes during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, among others, are the main players in the market.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dock-less - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accell Group NV

10.4 Airwheel Holding Ltd.

10.5 Bird Global Inc.

10.6 CaliRides LLC

10.7 China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd.

10.8 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

10.9 GOTRAX

10.10 Mellow Boards GmbH

10.11 Segway Inc.

10.12 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

