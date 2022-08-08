U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.21
    +19.38 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.57
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9510
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,825.97
    +562.28 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.83
    +16.96 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Micromobility Market Size to Grow by USD 118.38 billion, Increasing Traffic Congestion to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micromobility is the use of small and lightweight vehicles to commute from one place to another within cities by individuals. The use of micromobility has created a significant impact on traffic congestion situations in metropolitan cities by reducing on-road traffic to a greater extent.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micromobility Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micromobility Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The "Micromobility Market by Type (Docked and Dock-less) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the micromobility market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 118.38  billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The increasing traffic congestion is driving the growth of the market. This is fueled by factors such as a growing population, increasing GDP per capita, a surge in the number of working women, and rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, the rise in the number of affordable entry-level cars and motor/electric vehicles, along with low-interest loans by financial institutions, is also leading to traffic congestion. Micromobility is a transport option that is hassle-free, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and can be an ideal solution for the growing issue of traffic congestion on roads. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The risk of theft and the need for frequent maintenance are challenging the market. Widespread theft of bicycles is leading to their scarcity. In addition, customers are dissatisfied due to a shortage in the number of bicycles available when compared to the actual count displayed in apps. Moreover, bicycles are being sent for maintenance frequently due to careless and improper riding practices and frequent falls. Such factors may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio offers information about other trends, challenges, and drivers that will shape the future of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for micromobility in APAC.

By type, the docked segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. In a fixed docking system, the docking station locks or unlocks the bike based on the fare paid and distance traveled. It also records the number of miles, time, and trips traveled. Thus, the rise in the number of docking stations will drive the demand for docked bikes during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, among others, are the main players in the market.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Electric Kick Scooter Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

E-Scooters Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Micromobility Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 118.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

45.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Docked - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dock-less - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accell Group NV

  • 10.4 Airwheel Holding Ltd.

  • 10.5 Bird Global Inc.

  • 10.6 CaliRides LLC

  • 10.7 China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

  • 10.9 GOTRAX

  • 10.10 Mellow Boards GmbH

  • 10.11 Segway Inc.

  • 10.12 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micromobility-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-118-38-billion-increasing-traffic-congestion-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301600804.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Which EVs qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Obsessing about success makes us unhappy. Surprisingly, so does a focus on passion. There is a healthier way to approach our lives.

    The passion mindset prioritizes happiness, but paradoxically, the more we seek happiness, the more unhappy we become.

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    The company has an impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • CEO reveals why Franchise Group wanted to buy Kohl's

    At the start of July, Kohl’s leaders said the negotiations were over, and Kohl’s would remain an independent business.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Crude-Oil Pricing Outlook Remains Murky

    Predicting the direction of oil prices in the second half is challenging due to geopolitical tension and unclear consumer demand.

  • Solar Firm Sunrun Continues to Run on the Upside

    Shares of Sunrun have been rallying sharply in recent weeks after building a base pattern since January. Prices gapped higher in late July and have remained strong. Let's check further. In this daily bar chart of RUN, below, we can see how prices have rallied above the 50-day moving average line and above the bottoming 200-day moving average line.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • Gasoline Use Is Falling in US as Decades-High Inflation Hits Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gas stations in the US are selling plenty of fuel, even as government data shows a steep drop in wholesale gasoline demand. Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapCarlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational ShiftThe amount of retail gasoline sold in the second half of July rose 3.6% from the first half, a