U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,243.00
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,916.00
    +81.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,292.25
    +34.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.60
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.80
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -1.23 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7650
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,022.76
    +1,188.48 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.28
    +20.96 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.96
    +8.83 (+0.03%)
     

Micromobility software provider Joyride raises $3.7 million seed round

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Joyride, a Toronto-based company that provides white label apps, back-end analytics and multi-modal fleet management for shared micromobility startups, has raised $3.7 million — seed money that it says will help it reach a greater number of small, local operators.

The company, which operates in more than 160 markets in every continent besides Antarctica, has primarily been able to generate enough revenue to support its business since its founding in 2014. With the fresh capital, Joyride will double down on its ability to help local operators find and finance the right vehicles, access insurance programs from trusted partners and learn how to deploy a profitable fleet. Joyride has already offered these services to an extent alongside its SaaS business model, but wants to feature them more prominently as its business grows.

“Really early on in the pandemic, we saw companies like Bird and Lime pull out of almost every market they were in, and then almost right away we started to get a lot of local entrepreneurs from those cities contacting us and saying, ‘Hey, Bird and Lime just left. I see a real opportunity here for me to run a micromobility business for myself,’” Joyride’s founder and CEO Vince Cifani told TechCrunch.

Since last year, Joyride has seen interest from entrepreneurs looking to start small scooter and e-bike share businesses increase four-fold compared to pre-pandemic numbers, Cifani said. That looks like about 150 requests per week. Joyride’s stats point to an emerging trend of local operators beginning to spring up in the parts of the world perhaps deemed too small fry for the big operators.

Over the last couple of years, the industry seems to have been on the consolidation path, especially when we look at acquisitions like Lime buying Jump and Boosted and Bird buying Circ and Scoot. But we haven’t really seen consolidation among the hundreds of smaller businesses operating locally, said Cifani. And while they may be small individually, they’re mighty in numbers, quietly cropping up in towns and cities across the globe and privately at hotels and on campuses. In some cases, like with The Hague in the Netherlands, fleets are being operated by public transit.

As local operators proliferate, the opportunity for companies like Joyride grows. In Germany, a similar software provider Wunder Mobility recently launched a lending division to help micromobility startups finance fleets.

“We’ve identified that there are over 10,000 different markets for these types of local operators to run this type of business,” said Cifani. “So if it’s taken Bird, say, half a billion dollars to get into 100 plus markets, are they actually going to raise $100 billion to try and get into every single market opportunity in the world? The inflection point for us is that there’s a huge opportunity for this long tail market, and we’ve seen Bird try to pivot into that space as well with its fleet manager model.”

Under Bird’s fleet manager model, which made up 94% of the company's "sharing" revenue in the second half of 2020, the vehicles and software are supplied to local operators. Bird always maintains ownership and branding of the scooters. The fleet managers are responsible for fleet deployment and rebalancing, sanitization, and general care and maintenance of the Bird vehicles. In exchange, the operators receive a portion of the fee that users pay to rent the scooters.

Joyride is different. The company helps customers buy fleets outright from manufacturing partners and in some cases helps them finance their vehicles.

Where the big players like Bird and Lime have chased scale in the push to become profitable, Cifani says many of Joyride’s operators running smaller operations tell him they’ve paid back the money for all their vehicles within a few months.

Joyride’s seed round was led by Proeza Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund and Craig Miller, former CPO of Shopify, a platform that has similarly helped democratize the e-commerce space. Cifani says Joyride will be doing a Series A in the near future.

Bird’s SPAC filing shows scooter-nomics just don’t fly

Recommended Stories

  • Gevo Could Be Purchased After Its Successful Test of the Long-Term Average

    During Monday's fast paced "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about a renewable chemicals and biofuel company, Gevo Inc. : "People need to make room in their portfolio for this stock," he replied. The trading volume is hard to read because of the scaling, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise into late January followed by a slow and shallow decline. The weekly OBV line has moved steadily higher and only dipped slightly when prices corrected lower.

  • Oil Climbs Above $73 With Report Pointing to Falling Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose above $73 a barrel after an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, adding to a bullish outlook.Futures in New York climbed 0.5% after edging lower on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories slid by 7.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed by government figures due later Wednesday, that would be a fifth straight weekly draw, the longest run of declines since January.Ke

  • Exxon Doubles Down On World’s Hottest Offshore Play

    Supermajors are piling into the world’s hottest offshore drilling location after a string of major discoveries

  • Chinese Bitcoin Miners Have Already Shipped Equipment To Kazakhstan, Report Shows

    What Happened: Shenzhen-based Bitcoin miner BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) has already shipped some of its mining equipment outside China, according to a press release from the company. The company reported that 320 mining machines with a capacity of 18.2 PH/s had been delivered to a facility in Kazakhstan, which is expected to be fully operational by June 27. A second and third batch, totaling 2,600 mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of 102.3 PH/s, are also expected to

  • What is the ‘death cross’ and what does it mean for Bitcoin?

    This isn’t Bitcoin’s first run-in with a death cross. Here’s what it could mean for the coin.

  • Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands in the world — but these Chinese companies are catching up

    These are the top 100 most valuable global brands for 2021, according to a company that analyzes brand equity

  • Oil Pares Losses as Industry Report Shows Falling U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses after an industry report showed a decline in U.S. crude supplies.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report domestic crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be a fifth straight weekly decline if the U.S. government confirms the data on Wednesday.“That’s a pretty big number and that’s where we’re seeing the support,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tra

  • Chinese Bitcoin Mining Company Delivers First Machines to Kazakhstan

    BIT Mining expects to deliver another two batches of machines by the start of July.

  • Chinese Logistics Firm Airlifting Bitcoin Mining Machines to Maryland: Report

    "Compared to the amount of miners that get shipped regularly, it's just a small batch," a mining source told CoinDesk.

  • Big Oil CEOs Join Traders in Seeing Possibility of $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply.The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.The lack of investment is “going to exacerbate supply and demand tightness as t

  • The Charts of Honeywell Begin to Sweeten

    Honeywell International Inc. was recommended by Jim Cramer during Monday's " Mad Money" program. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise the past 12 months with a little softness this month. In this daily Point and Figure chart of HON, below, we can see that the software is projecting a downside price target in the $193 area.

  • Amazon's real 'Prime' target is Walmart, Best Buy and Target

    Amazon's two-day Prime Day event wraps up today, a summer shopping bonanza that celebrates nothing but shopping itself.

  • Reality check for Volkswagen in China after sluggish start for electric car series

    Volkswagen AG's ID series - the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions - is off to what even company sources call a worryingly slow start in China. Sales in May of two ID.4 electric SUV models, launched only two months earlier, came to a mere 1,213 combined. Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor, which makes the slightly bigger ID.4 X model, had been targeting sales of 50,000-60,000 vehicles this year, according to comments by Yang Siyao, a company marketing executive, in Chinese media in March.

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline of over 7 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 7.2 million barrels for the week ended June 18, according to sources. The API report also showed gasoline stockpiles up by 959,000 barrels, while distillate inventories climbed by 992,000 barrels, the sources said. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by nearly 2.6 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released

  • China's Private Oil Refiners Are Too Powerful For Beijing

    In a dramatic reversal of fortunes, Beijing has announced huge cutbacks in import quotas for the country's private oil refiners, an action that could lead to lower crude imports during the second half of this year

  • Iran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets

    Iran could quickly export millions of barrels of oil it is holding in storage if it reaches a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme and has been moving oil into place to prepare for an eventual restart, four traders and industrial sources said. The U.S. and Iran began in mid-June their sixth round of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, leading refiners in many countries to shun Iranian crude and forcing Tehran to pump well below capacity.

  • Surge Energy Inc. Announces Strategic $160 Million Southeast Saskatchewan Light Oil Acquisition; New $215 Million Credit Facility; and Upward Revision to 2021 Exit Rate and 2022 Production Guidance

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) and Astra Oil Corp. ("Astra") announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Surge has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Astra ("Astra Shares") by way of a statutory arrangement (the "Transaction") for total consideration of approximately $160 million. The Transaction is to be funded by the issuance of Surge common shares ("Surge Shares"), and

  • Big data’s $12 billion opportunity in the EV space

    Wells Fargo Automotive & Mobility Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of the electric vehicle market as increased investment in EV innovation is driving up competition in the automotive industry.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for July 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2021.

  • Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Looks To Boost Production

    Oil prices soared on Monday as optimism around demand grew, but rumors that OPEC+ is considering boosting its oil production in August sent prices lower on Tuesday morning