U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +2.19 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0105 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4000
    +0.6700 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,779.96
    -101.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

Ian King
·3 min read
Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a lackluster revenue outlook for the current period, indicating the slump in demand for computer components will drag on, and said it will reduce its workforce by about 10% over the next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales will be about $3.8 billion in the fiscal second quarter, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $3.88 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company projected a loss of about 62 cents a share, excluding certain items, in the period ending in February, compared with a loss of 29 cents expected by analysts.

Semiconductor makers are suffering plummeting demand for their products less than a year after being unable to produce enough to meet orders. Consumers have shelved purchases of personal computers and smartphones amid rising inflation and an uncertain economy. Makers of those devices, the main users of memory chips, are now stuck with unused stockpiles of components and are slowing orders for new stock.

The industry is experiencing its worst imbalance between supply and demand in 13 years, according to Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. Inventory should peak in the current period, then decline the rest of the year, he said. Customers will move to more healthy inventory levels by about the middle of 2023, and the chipmaker’s revenue will improve in the second half of the year, Mehrotra said on a conference call after the results were released.

Micron is cutting its budget for new plants and equipment, and now expects to spend from $7 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal year, a reduction from an earlier target of as much as $12 billion. The company is also slowing the introduction of more advanced manufacturing techniques. Micron predicts that overall industry spending on new production will also decline.

Unlike other parts of the chip sector, products from Micron are built to industry standards, meaning they can be swapped out for those of its competitors. Because memory can be traded like a commodity, its makers are exposed to more pronounced price swings.

Micron’s pledge to reduce output from its factories and slow expansion projects won’t ease the glut of chips available unless rivals, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., follow suit. That step can help support prices but comes with the penalty of running expensive plants at less than full capacity, something that can weigh heavily on profitability.

It will be difficult to generate a profit in the memory chip industry in the coming year, Mehrotra said. In addition to its planned workforce reductions, the company has suspended share repurchases, is cutting executive salaries and will skip companywide bonus payments, executives said on the call.

In the three months ended Dec. 1, Micron’s sales declined 47% to $4.09 billion. The company had a loss of 4 cents a share, excluding certain items. That compares with an average estimate of a loss of 1 cent a share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

Micron’s shares declined about 1.5% in extended trading after closing at $51.19 in New York. The stock has dropped 45% this year, a worst decline than most chip-related equities. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index is down 33% in 2022.

Last month the company warned it was cutting production by about 20% “in response to market conditions.” Boise, Idaho-based Micron had 48,000 employees as of Sept. 1, according to filings.

(Updates with CEO comments in the fourth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the revenue figure in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron sets 10% job cuts in 2023 due to 'supply-demand mismatch'

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday said it will lay off 10% of its workforce next year as it continues to cope with a glut in the semiconductor market. "Due to the significant supply demand mismatch entering calendar 2023, we expect that profitability will remain challenged throughout 2023," Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said. Micron, reporting earnings on Wednesday, forecast second-quarter revenue of $3.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above Wall Street estimates.

  • Micron Cuts Jobs, Spending as Memory Sales Sag on Weak Electronics Demand

    Computer-memory maker Micron Technology Inc. is cutting jobs and slashing expenses in response to further weakening demand for electronics and the chips that go into them as it reported a sharp drop in sales and a net loss for the most recent quarter. Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the company would reduce its workforce by about 10% to save money, and will cut executive salaries for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The results were below forecasts by Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

  • Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

    The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said. The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges. Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

  • India country profile

    Provides an overview of India, including key events and facts about the world's largest democracy.

  • Almost 3 in 4 Laid-Off Americans Are Using Severance Pay for Holiday Gifts. Here's Why That Could Be a Huge Mistake

    In recent weeks, a number of large tech companies have implemented layoffs. You may also be inclined to use some of your severance pay to purchase holiday gifts. A recent survey by Yellow Octopus found that almost three out of four recently laid-off U.S. workers are using their severance pay to buy gifts this holiday season.

  • Weary Wall Street cheers improved consumer confidence

    (Reuters) -Global stock markets rose on Wednesday, as U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December, and the dollar regained stability after the Bank of Japan rocked markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on government bond yields. Wall Street's main stock indexes also rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all up between 1.4% and 1.6%. In Europe, shares more than recovered the previous day's 0.4% drop, helped in part by a rally in sportswear stocks.

  • Google Downplays Microsoft Cloud Potential Versus Wall Street; Analyst Disagrees

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has for years struggled to improve its position in the cloud market versus leaders like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). An internal estimate by Google, from a leaked Microsoft document and some extrapolation of other market statistics, indicated Google Cloud believes it’s closer to second place than analysts think, CNBC reports. Google estimated that Microsoft generated under $29 billion in Azure consumption reve

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Meta Reality Labs director leaves for Bellevue AI company Quantarium

    Quantanium, a small Bellevue company that specializes in artificial intelligence software for the real estate industry, has filled a C-suite position with a former Meta Reality Labs engineering leader.

  • Micron sales dive nearly 50%, and decline is expected to get worse as layoffs planned

    Micron Technology Inc. shares held steady in the extended session Wednesday after the memory-chip maker's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street estimates and its outlook was as frightening as many expected.

  • Ever Wonder What Drives Tesla's Revenue?

    Any growth investor would be thrilled with the increase that electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has reported in both revenue and income in 2022. Shares have dropped about 57% year to date, nearly twice the decline experienced by the Nasdaq Composite index. Now that the stock has corrected, it's a good time to break down where that revenue growth has come from to see if now would be a good time to buy Tesla shares.

  • I'm a Small-Cap Guy, but Disney, Wells Fargo Suddenly Look Entertaining

    The Nasdaq is down over 30% in 2022 and mega caps like Amazon , Tesla and Alphabet have all taken it in the shorts. Let's start with Disney , which has a massive presence in my home state of Florida. Previous management made myriad mistakes that negatively impacted shareholder value.

  • Bitcoin Prices Rise. But Don’t Get Too Excited as Crypto Market Is ‘Looking Shaky.’

    As Bitcoin continues to react to macro forces and swings in the stock market, crypto traders are positioning for another leg downward.

  • Marketmind: Will Indonesia follow the Fed?

    A decent sprinkling of regional economic data and a monetary policy decision in Indonesia should give Asian markets direction on Thursday, with the tone likely to be upbeat following the strong performance of U.S. and world equities on Wednesday. On the data front South Korean producer price inflation, Thai trade balance and Taiwanese unemployment and industrial production figures are all scheduled for release. Bank Indonesia is expected to follow the U.S. Fed's example and slow the pace of interest rate hikes while stressing that the battle against inflation is far from over.

  • BlockFi Asks US Court to Greenlight Some Customer Withdrawals

    Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to allow certain customer withdrawals that are locked up on the platform, court filings show. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest developments in BlockFi's bankruptcy.

  • Lula’s Spending Plan ‘Makes No Sense,’ Risks Brazil Recession, Fraga Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Arminio Fraga wants to be clear on this point. He does not regret his decision to publicly back Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s successful bid this October to return to the presidential palace in Brasilia.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy De

  • Here's Why You Should Avoid the Long Side of Alphabet

    In my last review of Alphabet on October 25, I wrote that "I have no special knowledge of what GOOGL will report to shareholders Tuesday evening but the charts and indicators are not positioned for a sustained advance." In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that as the New Year approaches GOOGL is trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the declining 200-day line. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year as sellers of GOOGL have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Micron Misses Quarterly Targets Amid Memory-Chip Sales Slump

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter and guided lower amid a cyclical downturn.

  • Italy's Vega grounded as investigators probe failed launch

    ROME/PARIS (Reuters) -Italy's Vega rockets have been grounded and an investigation is under way after the latest model failed on its second mission, destroying two Earth-imaging satellites and further complicating Europe's access to space on top of the war in Ukraine. Launch firm Arianespace said on Wednesday a "serious anomaly" occurred two minutes and 27 seconds after the upgraded Vega C left the pad in French Guiana, thwarting efforts to add two satellites to the Pleiades Neo constellation operated by Airbus. "Unfortunately we can say that the mission is lost and I want to deeply apologise," Arianespace Chief Executive Stephane Israel told a video feed of the launch, monitored via space.com.

  • GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House

    The changes will make clear just how much education benefits those students have remaining.