U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,387.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.16
    -97.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.07
    +8.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.50
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    -0.2990 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,212.63
    -1,935.87 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.68
    -9.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

Stephen Nellis
·2 min read
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time.

Micron makes DRAM and NAND memory chips, which are needed for nearly all computing systems and whose price can fluctuate widely based on global supply and demand. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers.

Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

"We're changing our buyback strategy to be more opportunistic," Micron Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said during a conference call announcing the news.

Micron on Monday also declared an initial quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, payable in cash on Oct. 18.

Capital return programs can be tough for memory companies to manage during the industry's boom-and-bust cycles.

Micron's largest two competitors for memory chips - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc - both pay dividends to shareholders. Hynix cut its dividend in 2019 when profits plummeted at the bottom of an industry cycle.

Micron's changes to its capital return program come as the company is preparing to ramp up spending for a new generation of chips.

Micron in June said its capital expenditures for fiscal 2021 would rise above $9.5 billion, partly driven by pre-payments as it starts to acquire extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines from Dutch maker ASML Holding NV. The machines are necessary for making the most cutting-edge chips but can cost more than $100 million each.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Maju Samuel, Matthew Lewis and Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Mazda North America CEO on Chip Shortage, Electrification

    Aug.02 -- Mazda North America CEO Jeff Guyton discusses the global semiconductor shortage and its impact on automobile production, vehicle electrification strategy, and the new SUV to be built in Alabama. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Monday

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record earnings last week, and the stock has climbed higher ever since. Shares got another boost today with an analyst price target increase as well as hopes the company's China business will follow results released by domestic competitors today.

  • Amazon Investors Get a Reality Check

    For years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has felt like a must-own stock. Amazon stock is fallible, it turns out. The tech giant reported revenue growth of 27% to $113.1 billion, missing the analyst consensus at $115.1 billion.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Rover CEO on how the pet services company differs from other gig economy platforms

    Aaron Easterly, Rover cofounder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Live on the company’s market debut to discuss how the pandemic has impacted business, and how it distinguishes itself from other companies’ part of the gig economy’.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Why Shares of XPO Logistics Are Plunging Today

    On Monday morning, shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) opened down more than 40%, but there is no bad news to report. The split became official on Monday, with GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), the supply chain business, trading for the first time on its own. GXO has a lot of exposure to fast-growing sectors including e-commerce, while XPO is one of the top less-than-truckload trucking operators with a large freight brokerage operation.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) Strong Growth may be Volatile For the Stock in the Short Term

    Roku had a total of 53.6 million active accounts at the end of Q1 2021, and is targeting double-digit growth with their operating system and hardware. Roku might benefit from the confusion of streaming platforms and the users that want to switch to an ad-based streaming model while the streaming wars stabilize and each platform develops content for a specific consumer.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INFI ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.