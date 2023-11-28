Micron falls despite raising earnings outlook, beating estimates
(Bloomberg) — Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory semiconductors, fell in pre-market trading despite raising its revenue guidance for the quarter and beating estimates.
Shares were down 4% at 9:11 a.m. in New York. The company raised its outlook for adjusted revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year to $4.7 billion, from as much as $4.6 billion previously. The company also, however, said it expects $990 million in adjusted operating expenses, far exceeding analysts’ expectations.
A boost in Micron’s forecasts was widely expected as demand for chips has picked up. Investors had been looking for a turning point in what has otherwise been a brutal year for the industry.
Micron shares had previously rallied 55% in 2023 on expectations that the historic chip slump was ending.
