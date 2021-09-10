U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.36 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8890
    +0.1590 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,708.07
    -636.18 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.70
    -39.06 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Micron Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Micron Technology, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects the company’s success in creating an engaging culture of innovation where team members are seen, heard, valued and respected, further illuminating Micron’s commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion. Honorees are also recognized for their ability to be competitive in the global marketplace, especially during the pandemic when worker well-being has been critically important.

“Micron’s manufacturing teams are committed to supplying world-class quality and cost-competitive memory and storage products around the globe,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. “This recognition reflects our team’s excitement in delivering Micron’s industry-leading technology at scale, and their strong engagement as we continue to support our customers while keeping our employees safe during the pandemic.”

Micron has 13 manufacturing sites around the world that employ over 60% of its workforce. During the pandemic, the company’s acute focus on safety and well-being enabled its manufacturing team to continue delivery of essential memory and storage solutions to market. The company was among the first in the industry to implement safety protocols and procedures such as thermal scanning to keep team members safe. Additionally, every Micron manufacturing site established its own remote-operations control center, using automation and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions to help perform tool installations and maintenance when suppliers, engineers and technicians couldn’t physically be present.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, Micron’s results are 9% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are incredibly proud of this moment as it acknowledges how we continue to take important actions to keep our team members safe during the pandemic and ensure every individual at Micron has a voice and is valued and respected,” said April Arnzen, Micron’s chief people officer. “More importantly, it reflects what our employees are saying and experiencing in our culture.”

The recognition follows Micron’s recent placements on Great Place to Work® lists of Best Workplaces™ in China, Germany, Japan, Italy, Singapore and Taiwan. The company was also recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace in Asia.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the organization has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything Great Place to Work does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Aluminum Corporation of China Stock Blasted to 52-Week Highs This Week

    The aluminum stock saw frenzied buying activity after a geo-political event shook the aluminum industry.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • Apple’s App Store Grip Loosened as Judge Raps Pricing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was ordered to make a major change to the way it generates money from its App Store, in a ruling that chips away at the iPhone maker’s grip on the $100 billion market for mobile games.A federal judge said Friday Apple must let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods, granting an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. in a yearlong battle.The changes ordered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers come as Apple faces global pressu

  • Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie

    UPS is jumping into the same-day delivery game, announcing Friday that it is acquiring Roadie. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "Roadie's leading technology, combined with UPS' portfolio, will open doors for new growth opportunities," UPS said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "Roadie's technology platform also will provide opportunities to improve existing, and potentially add additional, UPS small package capabilities." UPS

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2021

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Tuition, Teslas and time off: What businesses are doing to keep, attract employees

    Would these tempt you to sign on?

  • Amazon to pay college tuition, books and fees for U.S. employees starting in January 2022

    Amazon said its more than 750,000 U.S. employees will soon be eligible to get a free college education with free books and fees covered.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Bank of America taps new CFO, promotes three women to top roles

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp on Friday replaced its finance chief and promoted three women to senior leadership roles in one of its biggest management shake-ups since the financial crisis. Alastair Borthwick, who heads the bank's global commercial banking unit, will replace longtime CFO Paul Donofrio, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a publicly released letter. Moynihan also signaled his plans to remain at the helm of the bank until the end of the decade, joining the likes of Morgan Stanley's James Gorman and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Jamie Dimon, in indicating an extended tenure.