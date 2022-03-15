Micron Systems Announces GlobalWork - Equitable Work Distribution for Law Firms and Accounting Firms

Image

Micron Systems is pleased to announce the release of GlobalWork, an all-new work allocation and utilization software product with a focus on diversity. As Law Firms and Accounting Firms continue to enhance their ability to find the best personnel for cases and engagements, GlobalWork's resource and work management features will enable firms to more effectively manage projects, properly distribute work, and consider Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for work assignments.

FAIR LAWN, N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Systems is excited to expand its Talent Management platform offering with GlobalWork. Built on the latest technology, with a responsive and intuitive design, GlobalWork can be used on any browser and any device, including all mobile capabilities. The new software also integrates with CE Manager, Micron Systems' world-class LMS and CLE/CPE compliance tracking system.

GlobalWork's emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will help a firm avoid unconscious biases while prioritizing fair and equitable work distribution. Along with the talent dashboard, which incorporates learning from CE Manager, administrators will be able to augment their diversity program while aligning the firm's workload with the most suitable workforce. See some highlights in this short video (just 38 seconds).

GlobalWork can streamline and enhance a firm's workflow with the following features:

Find the right people for the right work across multiple projects and teams.

Simplify client matter work allocation using a talent dashboard that provides individuals' suitability based on skill sets and recommendations.

Focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) to avoid unconscious biases while prioritizing fair and equitable work distribution.

Optimize case management and project planning using flexible views to update and track assignments, tasks, and overall collaboration.

View all work assignments in a given timeframe, broken down by office, department, position, level, practice area, gender, and ethnicity.

Forecast and schedule resources with clear visibility of current utilization and availability over days, months, and weeks.

Visualize trends across the firm regarding scheduling, work distribution, and resource utilization with dashboards and graphical reports.

Report on overall work allocation and team utilization for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and tracking DEI compliance.

Utilize DEI reporting information related to work assignments with demographics such as gender and ethnicity, to enhance the firm's diversity program.

Use automatic recommendations to make assignments based on an employee's availability, eligibility, and interest.

Solve staffing conflicts in real time and easily forecast capacity and hiring needs.

Activate Kanban boards to track work assignments, tasks, and to provide progress to project owners, admins, managers, and collaborators.

Inform project teams and key stakeholders with fully customizable, automated email notifications for consistent communication and updates.

Have employees and managers update their own self-service portal to provide the latest status on assignments and tasks for themselves and their teams.

Personalize dashboards for projects and portals to keep teams, admins, and managers informed and engaged.

Be on the go with mobile-friendly, real-time access from anywhere, any device, and any browser to support your modern-day workforce and remote teams.

Integrate with CE Manager, our world-class LMS and CLE/CPE compliance tracking system, in order to select the best team with the right skill set for the job and to assign work opportunities based on CLE/CPE activity and learning plans.

Connect the firm's HRIS and Time & Billing software with an API so that all systems are in sync with personnel and client matter information.

About Micron Systems Inc.

Micron Systems, a leader in cloud-based, client-centered legal technology, provides talent management software specifically designed for law firms and accounting firms. The software's unparalleled functionality combined with world-class support is trusted by hundreds of the largest and most prestigious firms from the NLJ 500, Am Law 200, Accounting Today Top 100, and IPA 400.

For more information about Micron Systems Inc., please visit our website - www.micronsystems.com - or email us at info@micronsystems.com.

Media Contact

Derek Weihs | info@micronsystems.com

