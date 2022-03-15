U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.03
    +51.92 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,253.24
    +308.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,808.35
    +227.13 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.72
    +21.01 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    -7.44 (-7.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    -43.90 (-2.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1120
    -0.0280 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1280
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.19
    -26.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.78
    -40.69 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Micron Systems Announces GlobalWork - Equitable Work Distribution for Law Firms and Accounting Firms

Micron Systems Inc.
·3 min read
Image
Image

Micron Systems is pleased to announce the release of GlobalWork, an all-new work allocation and utilization software product with a focus on diversity. As Law Firms and Accounting Firms continue to enhance their ability to find the best personnel for cases and engagements, GlobalWork's resource and work management features will enable firms to more effectively manage projects, properly distribute work, and consider Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for work assignments.

GlobalWork

GlobalWork
GlobalWork

FAIR LAWN, N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Systems is excited to expand its Talent Management platform offering with GlobalWork. Built on the latest technology, with a responsive and intuitive design, GlobalWork can be used on any browser and any device, including all mobile capabilities. The new software also integrates with CE Manager, Micron Systems' world-class LMS and CLE/CPE compliance tracking system.

GlobalWork's emphasis on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will help a firm avoid unconscious biases while prioritizing fair and equitable work distribution. Along with the talent dashboard, which incorporates learning from CE Manager, administrators will be able to augment their diversity program while aligning the firm's workload with the most suitable workforce. See some highlights in this short video (just 38 seconds).

GlobalWork can streamline and enhance a firm's workflow with the following features:

  • Find the right people for the right work across multiple projects and teams.

  • Simplify client matter work allocation using a talent dashboard that provides individuals' suitability based on skill sets and recommendations.

  • Focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) to avoid unconscious biases while prioritizing fair and equitable work distribution.

  • Optimize case management and project planning using flexible views to update and track assignments, tasks, and overall collaboration.

  • View all work assignments in a given timeframe, broken down by office, department, position, level, practice area, gender, and ethnicity.

  • Forecast and schedule resources with clear visibility of current utilization and availability over days, months, and weeks.

  • Visualize trends across the firm regarding scheduling, work distribution, and resource utilization with dashboards and graphical reports.

  • Report on overall work allocation and team utilization for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and tracking DEI compliance.

  • Utilize DEI reporting information related to work assignments with demographics such as gender and ethnicity, to enhance the firm's diversity program.

  • Use automatic recommendations to make assignments based on an employee's availability, eligibility, and interest.

  • Solve staffing conflicts in real time and easily forecast capacity and hiring needs.

  • Activate Kanban boards to track work assignments, tasks, and to provide progress to project owners, admins, managers, and collaborators.

  • Inform project teams and key stakeholders with fully customizable, automated email notifications for consistent communication and updates.

  • Have employees and managers update their own self-service portal to provide the latest status on assignments and tasks for themselves and their teams.

  • Personalize dashboards for projects and portals to keep teams, admins, and managers informed and engaged.

  • Be on the go with mobile-friendly, real-time access from anywhere, any device, and any browser to support your modern-day workforce and remote teams.

  • Integrate with CE Manager, our world-class LMS and CLE/CPE compliance tracking system, in order to select the best team with the right skill set for the job and to assign work opportunities based on CLE/CPE activity and learning plans.

  • Connect the firm's HRIS and Time & Billing software with an API so that all systems are in sync with personnel and client matter information.

About Micron Systems Inc.

Micron Systems, a leader in cloud-based, client-centered legal technology, provides talent management software specifically designed for law firms and accounting firms. The software's unparalleled functionality combined with world-class support is trusted by hundreds of the largest and most prestigious firms from the NLJ 500, Am Law 200, Accounting Today Top 100, and IPA 400.

For more information about Micron Systems Inc., please visit our website - www.micronsystems.com - or email us at info@micronsystems.com.

Media Contact

Derek Weihs | info@micronsystems.com

Related Images






Image 1: GlobalWork


Resource & Work Management



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Walmart Announces Plans to Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers this Year, Expands to New Locations

    Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced plans today to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

  • Intel Plans $19 Billion German Mega Factory in European Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. pledged to invest 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) to build a cutting-edge semiconductor production site in Germany, marking the beginning of Europe’s ambitious attempt to lure global chipmakers back to the region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leav

  • Wheat Rises as Buyers Look to Fill Supply Gap, Drought Hits U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat edged higher on signs of fresh crop demand and as dryness grips key growing areas in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Luxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullMajor importer Turkey is seeking wheat for later

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • Oil prices tumble below $100 on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Wendy's Has a Big Plan for 2022 (You Won't Like It)

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Wells Fargo economist, ag consultant say rising food costs have only just begun

    A Wells Fargo economist and agriculture consultant say more global competition for U.S.-grown wheat and reliance on fertilizers from Russia are already showing up on grocery store shelves even before the coming planting season

  • FedEx eyes Wilson for 200-job distribution facility

    One of the largest logistics companies in the world is putting a new facility in Wilson. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will open a 259,000-square-foot distribution facility in Wilson this fall, said a company spokesperson. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," said the FedEx spokesperson.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i

  • Natural-Gas prices Have Spiked. Why the U.S. Gets a Discount and How That Might Change.

    The U.S. has a big supply of natural gas, and a limited capacity to export it. That means U.S. consumers pay relatively cheap prices.