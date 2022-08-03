U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.50
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,452.00
    +87.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,919.00
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.80
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.63
    +0.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.23 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +1.09 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5490
    +0.3970 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,848.88
    -190.93 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.03
    +3.21 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,766.68
    +171.95 (+0.62%)
     

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Micron Technology, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MU
    Watchlist
Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced company executives will take part in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Vail. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8:30 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at Investor Relations | Micron Technology.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Micron Media Relations Contact Erica Rodriguez Pompen Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1873 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com


Recommended Stories