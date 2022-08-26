Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

U.S. markets closed

Micron Technology, Inc.
·1 min read
BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that company executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sep. 1, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at Investor Relations | Micron Technology.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com


    Shares in Dollar General rose about 3% in premarket trading after the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company also topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter results and boosted its share buyback plan by $2 billion. Dollar General, which typically sells products for $10 or less, has cashed in on the surge in demand by opening new stores and doubling down on its fresh produce and frozen food offerings, helping the chain drive traffic higher in the quarter. Even as demand slowed for discretionary items such as apparel, home supplies and seasonal goods, which typically account for better margins, higher prices helped Dollar General's gross margins improve to 32.3% from 31.6% a year earlier.