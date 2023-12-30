Micron Technology Inc EVP, Technology & Products Scott Deboer Sells 28,228 Shares

Scott Deboer, EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), executed a sale of 28,228 shares in the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $87.24 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,462,509.92.

Micron Technology Inc is a global leader in the semiconductor industry. The company designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory. These products are essential components in computers, mobile devices, networking devices, and other electronic systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 128,228 shares of Micron Technology Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Micron Technology Inc's shares were trading at $87.24 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $94.21 billion. This trading price represents a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $48.83, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Micron Technology Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this transaction within the broader context of the company's current stock valuation and performance.

