Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2021 marks record year for mobile, auto and industrial markets

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 2, 2021.



Fiscal Q4 2021 highlights

Revenue of $8.27 billion versus $7.42 billion for the prior quarter and $6.06 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $2.72 billion, or $2.39 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $2.78 billion, or $2.42 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.88 billion versus $3.56 billion for the prior quarter and $2.27 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2021 highlights

Revenue of $27.71 billion versus $21.44 billion for the prior year

GAAP net income of $5.86 billion, or $5.14 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $6.98 billion, or $6.06 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $12.47 billion versus $8.31 billion for the prior year

“Micron’s outstanding fourth quarter execution capped a year of several key milestones,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “In fiscal 2021, we established DRAM and NAND technology leadership, drove record revenues across multiple markets, and initiated a quarterly dividend. The demand outlook for 2022 is strong, and Micron is delivering innovative solutions to our customers, fueling our long-term growth.”

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP(1)

Non-GAAP(2)

(in millions, except per share amounts) FQ4-21

FQ3-21

FQ4-20

FQ4-21

FQ3-21

FQ4-20

Revenue $ 8,274 $ 7,422 $ 6,056 $ 8,274 $ 7,422 $ 6,056 Gross margin 3,912 3,126 2,068 3,964 3,185 2,111 percent of revenue 47.3 % 42.1 % 34.1 % 47.9 % 42.9 % 34.9 % Operating expenses 957 1,327 911 891 821 809 Operating income 2,955 1,799 1,157 3,073 2,364 1,302 percent of revenue 35.7 % 24.2 % 19.1 % 37.1 % 31.9 % 21.5 % Net income attributable to Micron 2,720 1,735 988 2,778 2,173 1,229 Diluted earnings per share 2.39 1.52 0.87 2.42 1.88 1.08





Story continues

Annual Financial Results

GAAP(1)

Non-GAAP(2) (in millions, except per share amounts) FY 21

FY 20

FY 21

FY 20

Revenue $ 27,705 $ 21,435 $ 27,705 $ 21,435 Gross margin 10,423 6,552 10,987 6,718 percent of revenue 37.6 % 30.6 % 39.7 % 31.3 % Operating expenses 4,140 3,549 3,320 3,299 Operating income 6,283 3,003 7,667 3,419 percent of revenue 22.7 % 14.0 % 27.7 % 16.0 % Net income attributable to Micron 5,861 2,687 6,976 3,235 Diluted earnings per share 5.14 2.37 6.06 2.83





Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $2.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $9.72 billion for the full year of 2021, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $1.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.75 billion for the full year of 2021. Micron repurchased approximately 13.9 million shares of its common stock for $1.05 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.6 million shares of its common stock for $1.20 billion during the full year of 2021 and ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $10.46 billion, for a net cash(2) position of $3.69 billion.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2022:

FQ1-22 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $7.65 billion ± $200 million $7.65 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 46.0% ± 1% 47.0% ± 1% Operating expenses $986 million ± $25 million $915 million ± $25 million Diluted earnings per share $2.00 ± $0.10 $2.10 ± $0.10





Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. MT to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, the completion of and timing for closing the pending sale of our Lehi facility, and our financial and operating results. These forward- looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.micron.com/certainfactors . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, net cash, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended

September 2, June 3, September 3, September 2, September 3, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 8,274 $ 7,422 $ 6,056 $ 27,705 $ 21,435 Cost of goods sold 4,362 4,296 3,988 17,282 14,883 Gross margin 3,912 3,126 2,068 10,423 6,552 Research and development 705 670 630 2,663 2,600 Selling, general, and administrative 236 230 231 894 881 Restructure and asset impairments 22 453 50 488 60 Other operating (income) expense, net (6 ) (26 ) — 95 8 Operating income 2,955 1,799 1,157 6,283 3,003 Interest income 9 8 13 37 114 Interest expense (47 ) (46 ) (50 ) (183 ) (194 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net 19 45 5 81 60 2,936 1,806 1,125 6,218 2,983 Income tax (provision) benefit (230 ) (65 ) (136 ) (394 ) (280 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 14 (6 ) 1 37 7 Net income 2,720 1,735 990 5,861 2,710 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (2 ) — (23 ) Net income attributable to Micron $ 2,720 $ 1,735 $ 988 $ 5,861 $ 2,687 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.42 $ 1.55 $ 0.89 $ 5.23 $ 2.42 Diluted 2.39 1.52 0.87 5.14 2.37 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,123 1,121 1,111 1,120 1,110 Diluted 1,138 1,145 1,131 1,141 1,131





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

September 2, June 3, September 3, As of 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 7,763 $ 7,759 $ 7,624 Short-term investments 870 590 518 Receivables 5,311 4,231 3,912 Inventories 4,487 4,537 5,373 Assets held for sale 974 966 — Other current assets 502 478 538 Total current assets 19,907 18,561 17,965 Long-term marketable investments 1,765 1,399 1,048 Property, plant, and equipment 33,213 32,209 31,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 551 558 584 Intangible assets 349 350 334 Deferred tax assets 782 822 707 Goodwill 1,228 1,228 1,228 Other noncurrent assets 1,054 816 781 Total assets $ 58,849 $ 55,943 $ 53,678 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,325 $ 4,427 $ 5,817 Current debt 155 297 270 Other current liabilities 944 738 548 Total current liabilities 6,424 5,462 6,635 Long-term debt 6,621 6,418 6,373 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 504 513 533 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 808 722 643 Other noncurrent liabilities 559 569 498 Total liabilities 14,916 13,684 14,682 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 122 120 119 Additional capital 9,453 9,285 8,917 Retained earnings 39,051 36,452 33,384 Treasury stock (4,695 ) (3,645 ) (3,495 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2 47 71 Total equity 43,933 42,259 38,996 Total liabilities and equity $ 58,849 $ 55,943 $ 53,678

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

For the year ended September 2,

2021 September 3,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 5,861 $ 2,710 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 6,214 5,650 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 30 26 Noncash restructure and asset impairment 454 40 Stock-based compensation 378 328 (Gain) loss on debt prepayments, repurchases, and conversions 1 (40 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (1,446 ) (723 ) Inventories 866 (435 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 210 725 Deferred income taxes, net (50 ) 79 Other (50 ) (54 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,468 8,306 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (10,030 ) (8,223 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (3,163 ) (1,857 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 1,250 814 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 856 1,458 Proceeds from government incentives 495 262 Other 3 (43 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (10,589 ) (7,589 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (1,520 ) (4,366 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock (1,294 ) (251 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (295 ) (63 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest in IMFT — (744 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,188 5,000 Other 140 107 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,781 ) (317 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 41 11 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 139 411 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,690 7,279 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,829 $ 7,690





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NOTES

(Unaudited)

Inventory

Effective as of the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, we changed our method of inventory costing from average cost to FIFO. This change in accounting principle is preferable because in an environment with continuously changing production costs FIFO more closely matches the actual cost of goods sold with the revenues from sales of those specific units, better represents the actual cost of inventories remaining on hand at any period- end, and improves comparability with our semiconductor industry peers. The change to FIFO was not material to any prior periods, nor was the cumulative effect of $133 million material to the second quarter of 2021. As such, prior periods were not retrospectively adjusted, and the cumulative effect was reported as an increase to cost of goods sold for the second quarter of 2021 of $133 million, with an offsetting reduction to beginning inventories. This charge resulted in a corresponding reduction to operating income, a $128 million reduction to net income, and an $0.11 reduction to diluted earnings per share for both the second quarter and the year ended 2021.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, we changed the classification of spare parts for equipment to better align with the manner in which they are used in operations. As a result, we now present spare parts as other current assets and no longer as a component of raw materials inventories. This reclassification was applied on a retrospective basis. As a result, $254 million of spare parts were presented in other current assets as of September 2, 2021, and we reclassified $256 million and $234 million of spare parts from inventories to other current assets in the accompanying balance sheets as of June 3, 2021 and September 3, 2020, respectively.

Lehi, Utah, Fab and 3D XPoint

In the second quarter of 2021, we updated our portfolio strategy to further strengthen our focus on memory and storage innovations for the data center market. In connection therewith, we determined that there was insufficient market validation to justify the ongoing investments required to commercialize 3D XPoint™ at scale. Accordingly, we ceased development of 3D XPoint technology and engaged in discussions with potential buyers for the sale of our facility located in Lehi that was dedicated to 3D XPoint production. As a result, we classified the property, plant, and equipment as held for sale and ceased depreciating the assets. On June 30, 2021, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to sell our Lehi facility to Texas Instruments for cash consideration of $900 million. The sale is anticipated to close later this calendar year.

In the third quarter of 2021, we recognized a charge of $435 million included in restructure and asset impairments (and a tax benefit of $104 million included in income tax (provision) benefit) to write down the assets held for sale to the expected consideration, net of estimated selling costs, to be realized from the sale of these assets and liabilities. The impairment charge was based on Level 3 inputs including expected consideration and the composition of assets included in the sale, which were derived from the agreement with TI. In the second quarter of 2021, we also recognized a charge of $49 million to cost of goods sold to write down 3D XPoint inventory due to our decision to cease further development of this technology.

As of September 2, 2021, the significant balances of assets held for sale in connection with our Lehi facility were as follows:





September 2, As of 2021 Property, plant, and equipment $ 1,334 Other current assets 50 Impairment (435 ) Lehi assets held for sale $ 949

As of September 2, 2021, we also had a $50 million finance lease obligation included in the current portion of long- term debt and $11 million of other liabilities that we expect to transfer with the sale. The expected cash consideration, net of estimated selling expenses, approximates the carrying value of the net assets and liabilities expected to transfer in the sale, after giving effect to the impairment charge discussed above.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended

September 2, June 3, September 3, September 2, September 3, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross margin $ 3,912 $ 3,126 $ 2,068 $ 10,423 $ 6,552 Stock-based compensation 43 45 37 186 139 Inventory accounting policy change to FIFO — — — 133 — Change in inventory cost absorption — — — 160 — 3D XPoint inventory write-down — — — 49 — Other 9 14 6 36 27 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 3,964 $ 3,185 $ 2,111 $ 10,987 $ 6,718 GAAP operating expenses $ 957 $ 1,327 $ 911 $ 4,140 $ 3,549 Stock-based compensation (50 ) (53 ) (52 ) (209 ) (189 ) Restructure and asset impairments (22 ) (453 ) (50 ) (488 ) (60 ) Patent license charges — — — (128 ) — Other 6 — — 5 (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 891 $ 821 $ 809 $ 3,320 $ 3,299 GAAP operating income $ 2,955 $ 1,799 $ 1,157 $ 6,283 $ 3,003 Stock-based compensation 93 98 89 395 328 Inventory accounting policy change to FIFO — — — 133 — Change in inventory cost absorption — — — 160 — 3D XPoint inventory write-down — — — 49 — Restructure and asset impairments 22 453 50 488 60 Patent license charges — — — 128 — Other 3 14 6 31 28 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,073 $ 2,364 $ 1,302 $ 7,667 $ 3,419 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 2,720 $ 1,735 $ 988 $ 5,861 $ 2,687 Stock-based compensation 93 98 89 395 328 Inventory accounting policy change to FIFO — — — 133 — Change in inventory cost absorption — — — 160 — 3D XPoint inventory write-down — — — 49 — Restructure and asset impairments 22 453 50 488 60 Patent license charges — — — 128 — Amortization of debt discount and other costs 8 7 6 30 26 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions — 1 — 1 (40 ) Other 3 14 6 31 28 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (68 ) (135 ) 90 (300 ) 146 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 2,778 $ 2,173 $ 1,229 $ 6,976 $ 3,235



GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,138 1,145 1,131 1,141 1,131 Adjustment for stock-based compensation and capped calls 9 9 11 10 10 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,147 1,154 1,142 1,151 1,141





GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.39 $ 1.52 $ 0.87 $ 5.14 $ 2.37 Effects of the above adjustments 0.03 0.36 0.21 0.92 0.46 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 1.88 $ 1.08 $ 6.06 $ 2.83





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended

September 2, June 3, September 3, September 2, September 3, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,884 $ 3,560 $ 2,271 $ 12,468 $ 8,306 Investments in capital expenditures, net Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net(1) (2,011 ) (2,185 ) (2,268 ) (9,922 ) (8,154 ) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (156 ) (16 ) (14 ) (295 ) (63 ) Amounts funded by partners 160 159 122 502 272 Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,877 $ 1,518 $ 111 $ 2,753 $ 361

(1) Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment, net include proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment of $4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $74 million for the third quarter of 2021, $12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $108 million for the full year of 2021, and $69 million for the full year of 2020.





September 2, June 3, September 3, As of 2021 2021 2020 Cash and short-term investments $ 8,633 $ 8,349 $ 8,142 Current and noncurrent restricted cash 66 67 66 Long-term marketable investments 1,765 1,399 1,048 Current and long-term debt (6,776 ) (6,715 ) (6,643 ) Net cash $ 3,688

$ 3,100

$ 2,613

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to Micron, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, and net cash. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;

Acquisition-related costs;

Start-up and preproduction costs;

Employee severance;

Patent license charges;

Restructure and asset impairments;

Amortization of debt discount and other costs, including the accretion of non-cash interest expense associated with our convertible notes and other debt;

Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;

Gains and losses from business acquisition activities;

Initial impact of inventory accounting policy change to FIFO and change in inventory cost absorption in the second quarter of 2021; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock- based compensation from non-GAAP income. Non-GAAP diluted shares also include the impact of capped calls, which are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of convertible notes, based on the average share price for the period the capped calls were outstanding.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ1-22 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $7.65 billion ± $200 million — $7.65 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 46.0% ± 1% 1% A 47.0% ± 1% Operating expenses $986 million ± $25 million $71 million B $915 million ± $25 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $2.00 ± $0.10 $0.10 A, B, C $2.10 ± $0.10 Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 43 A Other – cost of goods sold 5 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 39 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 32 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (4 ) $ 115

(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.



The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

CONTACT: Contacts: Farhan Ahmad Investor Relations farhanahmad@micron.com (408) 834-1927 Erica Rodriguez Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873



