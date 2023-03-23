Microneedling Market Size to Reach USD 979.39 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The increasing incidence of alopecia and different dermatological diseases and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions by prominent companies in the nations are significant factors pushing revenue development of the microneedling market in the North American region. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global microneedling market, with a 34.17% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 549.15 million in 2022 Microneedling market will reach USD 979.39 million by 2030. In just eight years, Microneedling has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Minimal-invasive techniques are efficient, simple, and less expensive than standard surgical approaches. It is a surgical procedure that utilizes fewer cuts or incisions.



Key Insight of Microneedling Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the microneedling market. Key factors favouring the growth of the microneedling market in North America include the United States which accounted for the most significant share of the North American regional market. An expansion in the number of cosmetic processes pushes the product need in North America and also the existence of advanced healthcare facilities & experienced professionals and increased disposable income levels are some of the significant factors propelling the development of the regional market.



Dermapen Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 35% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into dermapen, derma-stamp and dermarollers. The dermapen segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2022. Dermapen micro-needling has many benefits. It can underestimate skin pores, reduce wrinkles, enhance skin texture, and reduce stretch marks. Moreover, it can even increase product absorption; meaning any specific serums used to treat the skin problems that can be effectively absorbed in the skin, resulting in an enhanced appearance.



Metals Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 54% in 2022



The needle material segment is divided into metal, and silicon. The metal segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 54% in 2022. Metals deliver good automatic properties and biocompatibility for microneedle manufacturing compared to silicon, notwithstanding some toxicity problems.



RF Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 56% in 2022



The form segment is divided into RF and Laser. The RF segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 56% in 2022. RF (Radio Frequency) microneedling, confined needles puncture the skin and discharge radiofrequency currents into the epidermis without any scars after the treatment and blood loss.



Advancement in market



In May 2022, Crown Laboratories declared the investment of aesthetic-focused assets of Eclipse Medcorp, LLC. The product portfolio of the ex-company will extend to present dermatological and aesthetic medicinal services and products to consumers and therefore improve the client base. Integration of the latter company with Crown Laboratories is predicted to join the product offerings of both companies to widen their retail and commercial footprint while delivering optimized services to pre-existing consumers.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Acne Improvements



Due to the improved delivery of topical applications, people utilize microneedling to help in promoting the efficacy of topical acne treatments.



Restraint: Might Lead to Causing Scars



Microneedling is usually considered a lesser-risk process but relies on a home device being adequately calibrated and accurately used. Needles over half a millimeter and bent needles grow scarring risk and can cause infections. Longer needles are also painful. The redness after therapy can last a few days, and there’s risen sensitivity to the sun post-treatment.



Opportunity: Minimally Invasive Technology Procedure



Minimal-invasive techniques are efficient, simple, and less expensive than standard surgical approaches. It is a surgical procedure that utilizes fewer cuts or incisions. Apart from orthopedics, the advance procedure can be broadly used for different cosmetic treatments, like microneedling. The process of microneedling can be achieved by piercing the epidermis to promote collagen formation. The foremost target is to heal many skin problems like scars, stretch marks, burn scars, acne, trauma, alopecia, skin discoloration, and other skin complexness. It has been noticed that multiple patients include minimally invasive surgeries to heal their skin conditions. Less sophistication, less postoperative pain, less chance of infection, the most rapid recovery, and low cost are significant factors for its increasing popularity and success.

Some of the major players operating in the microneedling market are:



• Candela Medical

• Cutera

• Cynosure

• Dermaconcepts

• Dermaquip

• Dermaroller GmbH

• Eclipse Aesthetics

• Endymed Medical

• Lumenis

• Lutronic



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Dermapen

• Derma-Stamp

• Dermarollers



By Needle Material:



• Metal

• Silicon



By Form:



• RF

• Laser



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



