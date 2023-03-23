U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.75
    +28.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,442.00
    +184.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.50
    +109.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.40
    +20.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    -0.64 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.70
    +30.10 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8850
    -0.4990 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,725.61
    -470.23 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -11.58 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Microneedling Market Size to Reach USD 979.39 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·5 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The increasing incidence of alopecia and different dermatological diseases and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions by prominent companies in the nations are significant factors pushing revenue development of the microneedling market in the North American region. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global microneedling market, with a 34.17% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 549.15 million in 2022 Microneedling market will reach USD 979.39 million by 2030. In just eight years, Microneedling has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Minimal-invasive techniques are efficient, simple, and less expensive than standard surgical approaches. It is a surgical procedure that utilizes fewer cuts or incisions.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13269

Key Insight of Microneedling Market

North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the microneedling market. Key factors favouring the growth of the microneedling market in North America include the United States which accounted for the most significant share of the North American regional market. An expansion in the number of cosmetic processes pushes the product need in North America and also the existence of advanced healthcare facilities & experienced professionals and increased disposable income levels are some of the significant factors propelling the development of the regional market.

Dermapen Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 35% in 2022

The product type segment is divided into dermapen, derma-stamp and dermarollers. The dermapen segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35% in 2022. Dermapen micro-needling has many benefits. It can underestimate skin pores, reduce wrinkles, enhance skin texture, and reduce stretch marks. Moreover, it can even increase product absorption; meaning any specific serums used to treat the skin problems that can be effectively absorbed in the skin, resulting in an enhanced appearance.

Metals Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 54% in 2022

The needle material segment is divided into metal, and silicon. The metal segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 54% in 2022. Metals deliver good automatic properties and biocompatibility for microneedle manufacturing compared to silicon, notwithstanding some toxicity problems.

RF Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 56% in 2022

The form segment is divided into RF and Laser. The RF segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 56% in 2022. RF (Radio Frequency) microneedling, confined needles puncture the skin and discharge radiofrequency currents into the epidermis without any scars after the treatment and blood loss.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13269/single

Advancement in market

In May 2022, Crown Laboratories declared the investment of aesthetic-focused assets of Eclipse Medcorp, LLC. The product portfolio of the ex-company will extend to present dermatological and aesthetic medicinal services and products to consumers and therefore improve the client base. Integration of the latter company with Crown Laboratories is predicted to join the product offerings of both companies to widen their retail and commercial footprint while delivering optimized services to pre-existing consumers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Acne Improvements

Due to the improved delivery of topical applications, people utilize microneedling to help in promoting the efficacy of topical acne treatments.

Restraint: Might Lead to Causing Scars

Microneedling is usually considered a lesser-risk process but relies on a home device being adequately calibrated and accurately used. Needles over half a millimeter and bent needles grow scarring risk and can cause infections. Longer needles are also painful. The redness after therapy can last a few days, and there’s risen sensitivity to the sun post-treatment.

Opportunity: Minimally Invasive Technology Procedure

Minimal-invasive techniques are efficient, simple, and less expensive than standard surgical approaches. It is a surgical procedure that utilizes fewer cuts or incisions. Apart from orthopedics, the advance procedure can be broadly used for different cosmetic treatments, like microneedling. The process of microneedling can be achieved by piercing the epidermis to promote collagen formation. The foremost target is to heal many skin problems like scars, stretch marks, burn scars, acne, trauma, alopecia, skin discoloration, and other skin complexness. It has been noticed that multiple patients include minimally invasive surgeries to heal their skin conditions. Less sophistication, less postoperative pain, less chance of infection, the most rapid recovery, and low cost are significant factors for its increasing popularity and success.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13269

Some of the major players operating in the microneedling market are:

• Candela Medical
• Cutera
• Cynosure
• Dermaconcepts
• Dermaquip
• Dermaroller GmbH
• Eclipse Aesthetics
• Endymed Medical
• Lumenis
• Lutronic

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Product Type:

• Dermapen
• Derma-Stamp
• Dermarollers

By Needle Material:

• Metal
• Silicon

By Form:

• RF
• Laser

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13269

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Heari

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • SEC moves to sue Coinbase over asset listings and staking, company sees ‘retaliation’

    The agency issued a Wells Notice alleging securities law violations. Coinbase says it will go to court.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Potential Securities Charges

    Coinbase Global said the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent the company a "Wells Notice."

  • Google Officially Partners with Respond.io, Bringing Google Business Messages to More than 10,000 Businesses Globally

    KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - Respond.io, a leading customer conversation management software, announced today that they are now an official Google's Business Messages P...

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM must face class actions over defective transmissions -judge

    A federal judge in Detroit certified class actions for drivers in 26 U.S. states who accused General Motors Corp of producing faulty transmissions for about 800,000 vehicles from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Drivers said the transmissions cause vehicles to shudder, and cause "harsh shifts" including hesitations, lunges, lurches, and making them feel as though they had been rear-ended.