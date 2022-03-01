U.S. markets closed

Micronized PTFE Market to grow by USD 79.85 mn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micronized PTFE market is expected to grow by USD 79.85 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (chemical and industrial processing, automotive and aerospace, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micronized PTFE Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more valuable insights into the market. Download FREE Sample Report!

The micronized PTFE market covers the following areas:

Micronized PTFE Market Sizing
Micronized PTFE Market Forecast
Micronized PTFE Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The innovation in product range is one of the key factors driving the global micronized PTFE market growth. Various end-users, such as the automotive and aerospace industry and the building and construction industry, are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority and properties of their micronized PTFE products. For instance, in May 2020, Clariant AG announced the launch of new products Ceridust 3942 F TP and Ceridust 3943 F TP, which are micronized PTFE modified polyethylene wax additives. These products enable powder coatings with a fine and homogeneous textured structure and a matte finish and have properties such as mar resistance and anti-slip performance and can be used for coating and ink applications as claimed by the company.

The restriction on the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is one of the key challenges to the global micronized PTFE market growth. In June 2020, the EU published Regulation (EU) 2020/784, which amended the EU legislation on restricting the use of persistent organic pollutants (POPs). The new regulation restricted the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), its salts, and PFOA-related compounds. Such stringent regulations can negatively impact the growth of the global micronized PTFE market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

  • 3M Co. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes abrasives, adhesives, sealants, fillers, advanced materials, automotive parts, hardware, building materials, cleaning, supplies, coatings, compounds, and polishes.

  • AGC Chemicals - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes greenhouse films, FEVE resins, fluorinated solvents and foam blowing agents, anti smudge coatings, silica gels, amorphous fluoropolymers, polyols, and intermediates.

  • Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes PTFE granular cgm 031 with medium particle size for general molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 021 series for large articles molding and filled molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 16f special for making PTFE compounds, modified PTFE granular cgm 011 for compress molding, PTFE free flowing powder, PTFE presintered powder, PTFE ultra fine powder cguf, PTFE micropowder, and PTFE fine powder.

  • DEUREX AG - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluoropolymer coatings, polymer additives, fluoropolymer films, anti smudge coating, conformal coating, water and oil repellents, coatings resins, mold release agents, fluorinated oil, refrigerants, fine chemicals and intermediates, semicon etching agents, battery materials, and optical adhesive.

Related Reports:

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bromobenzene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Micronized PTFE Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 79.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Chemical and industrial processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • AGC Chemicals

  • ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

  • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

  • Maflon SpA

  • Micro Powders Inc.

  • Shamrock Technologies Inc.

  • Solvay SA

  • The Chemours Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micronized-ptfe-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-85-mn--technavio-301490800.html

SOURCE Technavio

