Micronized PTFE Market to grow by USD 79.85 mn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The micronized PTFE market is expected to grow by USD 79.85 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (chemical and industrial processing, automotive and aerospace, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Micronized PTFE Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more valuable insights into the market. Download FREE Sample Report!

The micronized PTFE market covers the following areas:

Micronized PTFE Market Sizing

Micronized PTFE Market Forecast

Micronized PTFE Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The innovation in product range is one of the key factors driving the global micronized PTFE market growth. Various end-users, such as the automotive and aerospace industry and the building and construction industry, are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority and properties of their micronized PTFE products. For instance, in May 2020, Clariant AG announced the launch of new products Ceridust 3942 F TP and Ceridust 3943 F TP, which are micronized PTFE modified polyethylene wax additives. These products enable powder coatings with a fine and homogeneous textured structure and a matte finish and have properties such as mar resistance and anti-slip performance and can be used for coating and ink applications as claimed by the company.

The restriction on the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is one of the key challenges to the global micronized PTFE market growth. In June 2020, the EU published Regulation (EU) 2020/784, which amended the EU legislation on restricting the use of persistent organic pollutants (POPs). The new regulation restricted the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), its salts, and PFOA-related compounds. Such stringent regulations can negatively impact the growth of the global micronized PTFE market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes abrasives, adhesives, sealants, fillers, advanced materials, automotive parts, hardware, building materials, cleaning, supplies, coatings, compounds, and polishes.

AGC Chemicals - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes greenhouse films, FEVE resins, fluorinated solvents and foam blowing agents, anti smudge coatings, silica gels, amorphous fluoropolymers, polyols, and intermediates.

Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes PTFE granular cgm 031 with medium particle size for general molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 021 series for large articles molding and filled molding, PTFE fine granular cgm 16f special for making PTFE compounds, modified PTFE granular cgm 011 for compress molding, PTFE free flowing powder, PTFE presintered powder, PTFE ultra fine powder cguf, PTFE micropowder, and PTFE fine powder.

DEUREX AG - The company offers micronized PTFE that includes fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluoropolymer coatings, polymer additives, fluoropolymer films, anti smudge coating, conformal coating, water and oil repellents, coatings resins, mold release agents, fluorinated oil, refrigerants, fine chemicals and intermediates, semicon etching agents, battery materials, and optical adhesive.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bromobenzene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Micronized PTFE Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Chemicals, BYK Chemie GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DEUREX AG, Dreyplas GmbH, Fluorez Technology Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Maflon SpA, Micro Powders Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Reprolon Texas, Shamrock Technologies Inc., Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemical and industrial processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

AGC Chemicals

ChenGuang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Maflon SpA

Micro Powders Inc.

Shamrock Technologies Inc.

Solvay SA

The Chemours Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micronized-ptfe-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-85-mn--technavio-301490800.html

SOURCE Technavio