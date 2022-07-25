ReportLinker

The microphone market is estimated to grow from USD 2. 3 billion in 2022 to reach. USD 3. 4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 2% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the microphone market can be attributed to high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics and increased number of microphones per device.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microphone Market by Technology, MEMS Type, Communication Technology, Application & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309962/?utm_source=GNW





Wireless microphones expected to account for the largest share of microphone during the forecast period.

Wireless microphones are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.An exponential use of wireless microphones in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios is fueling revenue growth of the wireless microphone market across the world.



Wireless microphones are used with many consumer electronic devices, such as wearables and smart home devices.



Microphone market for consumer electronics expected to hold largest share during the forecast period.

Microphone market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The largest size of the market for consumer electronics can be attributed to the huge application of microphones in smartphones, wearables, VoIP, gaming and virtual reality devices, headsets, smart home devices, etc.



The microphone market for Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Emerging economies such as India and China are likely to be fast-growing markets for microphones, especially for consumer electronics.



Oppo and Vivo are developing smartphones that require an increased number of microphones per device. Also, the demand for high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables, is increasing in these countries, thereby contributing to the growth of the microphone market during the forecast period.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 –30%, Tier 2 –50%, and Tier 3 –20%

• ByDesignation: C-level Executives –35%, Directors–25%, Others -40%

• ByRegion: Americas–45%, Europe –20%, and Asia Pacific–35%

Knowles Corporation (US), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), Goertek (China), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ZillTek Technology (Taiwan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), BSE (South Korea), Hosiden Corporation (Japan), and Gettop Acoustic (China) are among a few of the players in the microphone market.



Research Coverage

Based onMEMS type, the MEMSmicrophone market has been segmented intoanalog and digital.Based on technology, the microphonemarket has been segmented intoMEMS, electret, and others.



Based on communication technology, the microphone market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on application, the microphone market is segmented into automotive, commercial security & surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and noise monitoring & sensing.Based on region, the microphone market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the microphonemarket comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size,as well as thatof the subsegments across MEMS microphone, technology, application, communication technology,and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape provides market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the key players operating in the microphone market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



