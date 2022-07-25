U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +19.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,024.00
    +149.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,490.00
    +66.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.80
    +11.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +0.91 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4100
    +0.3600 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,042.58
    -617.60 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.89
    +23.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Microphone Market by Technology, MEMS Type, Communication Technology, Application & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The microphone market is estimated to grow from USD 2. 3 billion in 2022 to reach. USD 3. 4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 2% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the microphone market can be attributed to high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics and increased number of microphones per device.

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microphone Market by Technology, MEMS Type, Communication Technology, Application & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309962/?utm_source=GNW


Wireless microphones expected to account for the largest share of microphone during the forecast period.
Wireless microphones are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.An exponential use of wireless microphones in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios is fueling revenue growth of the wireless microphone market across the world.

Wireless microphones are used with many consumer electronic devices, such as wearables and smart home devices.

Microphone market for consumer electronics expected to hold largest share during the forecast period.
Microphone market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The largest size of the market for consumer electronics can be attributed to the huge application of microphones in smartphones, wearables, VoIP, gaming and virtual reality devices, headsets, smart home devices, etc.

The microphone market for Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Emerging economies such as India and China are likely to be fast-growing markets for microphones, especially for consumer electronics.

Oppo and Vivo are developing smartphones that require an increased number of microphones per device. Also, the demand for high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables, is increasing in these countries, thereby contributing to the growth of the microphone market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 –30%, Tier 2 –50%, and Tier 3 –20%
• ByDesignation: C-level Executives –35%, Directors–25%, Others -40%
• ByRegion: Americas–45%, Europe –20%, and Asia Pacific–35%
Knowles Corporation (US), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), Goertek (China), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ZillTek Technology (Taiwan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), BSE (South Korea), Hosiden Corporation (Japan), and Gettop Acoustic (China) are among a few of the players in the microphone market.

Research Coverage
Based onMEMS type, the MEMSmicrophone market has been segmented intoanalog and digital.Based on technology, the microphonemarket has been segmented intoMEMS, electret, and others.

Based on communication technology, the microphone market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on application, the microphone market is segmented into automotive, commercial security & surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and noise monitoring & sensing.Based on region, the microphone market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to Buy Report

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:
1. This report segments the microphonemarket comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size,as well as thatof the subsegments across MEMS microphone, technology, application, communication technology,and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape provides market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the key players operating in the microphone market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309962/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Google Cloud Strength to Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its cloud services portfolio's strength and strategic partnerships.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.