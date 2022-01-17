U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.50
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4100
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,790.61
    -263.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.90
    +1.17 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,323.47
    +199.19 (+0.71%)
     

MicroPort CRM Receives Approval in Japan for Alizea Bluetooth Pacemaker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLAMART, France, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort CRM, a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management, headquartered in France, recently received PMDA Japanese regulation agency approval for its latest range of implantable pacemakers, Alizea. The devices are equipped with Bluetooth technology for streamlined remote monitoring when paired with MicroPort CRM's SmartView Connect home monitor, already approved in Japan.

Alizea pacemakers allow cardiologists to monitor devices remotely. The SmartView Connect home monitor is designed to be placed at the patient's bedside to allow for the regular transmission of detailed reports to the cardiologist on the functioning of the pacing system, removing the need for patients to visit the hospital for simple routine examinations, and thus reducing the burden on the healthcare system. Alizea pacemakers and the SmartView Connect home monitor work together to provide the cardiologist with timely alerts and transmissions triggered by patients when they present symptoms, leading to faster and more efficient patient care.

Alizea Bluetooth Pacemaker (PRNewsfoto/MicroPort)
Alizea Bluetooth Pacemaker (PRNewsfoto/MicroPort)

Noboru Shimizu, VP of MicroPort CRM Sales Japan, commented, "Around 64,000 patients are implanted with a pacemaker each year in Japan, and coupled with the difficulties that have arisen from the current health crisis, there is a growing need to monitor patients remotely, without them having to travel. Thanks to Alizea pacemakers and its SmartView Connect monitor, we are positioning ourselves in the Japanese market with the very best in cardiac pacing. I am convinced that this will allow us to strengthen our presence in Japan."

Benoît Clinchamps, President of MicroPort CRM, noted, "We successfully launched Alizea in Europe in June 2021, and Japan is the second region to benefit from its advanced technological functions. As part of our commitment to improve the lives of as many patients as possible, and to support healthcare professionals in their mission, we will continue to deploy Alizea and Smartview Connect around the world."

(PRNewsfoto/MicroPort)
(PRNewsfoto/MicroPort)

About MicroPort CRM

MicroPort CRM is a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), and a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (stock code: 00853.HK), with world headquarters in Clamart, near Paris, France. Through its long-standing expertise in CRM, MicroPor CRM develops, manufactures and markets cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization systems and ECG diagnostic solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure, globally.

For more information, please refer to www.microport.com

SOURCE MicroPort

Recommended Stories

  • COVID Update: At-home test reimbursement program begins

    Insurance companies say hold onto your receipt as it will take time to put the new system in place.

  • U.S. steps up fight against fast-spreading Omicron variant

    The Biden administration is trying to step up the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant by increasing access to free testing. Meanwhile, the CDC is advising people to wear the most protective masks they can find. Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak for more.

  • Murthy: Court vaccine ruling public health 'setback'

    The U.S. Surgeon General on Sunday said a Supreme Court ruling that blocked a nation-wide employer coronavirus vaccine mandate was "a setback for public health.""Because what these requirements ultimately are helpful for is not just protecting the community at large, but making our workplaces safer for workers as well as for customers." Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, said the ruling does not stop workplaces from voluntarily putting vaccination requirements in place and he urged companies to do so."In fact, many have done so already. A third of the Fortune 100 companies have put these in place, and many more outside have."In a 6-3 decision last week the conservative majority on the court said a federal health-and-safety regulator did not have the authority to require large employers mandate employee vaccination. The court did, however, allow Biden's administration to enforce a separate vaccine requirement for federally funded healthcare facilities."That ruling was upheld, and so 17 million health care workers and settings across the country are still required now to get vaccinated. That will help create a safer environment for health care workers as well as for patients."The cases tested presidential powers to address a swelling public health crisis that already has killed more than 845,000 Americans.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Hulu Targets ‘Streamers of Tomorrow’ as It Seeks Candidates With Metaverse, NFT Backgrounds

    Hulu is looking for help breaking into crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to target “the streamers of tomorrow,” according to a new job posting. The streaming platform is hiring a “culture trend marketing manager” to help the company “break through into other spaces outside of streaming,” with a background in “metaverse and/or crypto and NFT platforms” a plus, according to the listing. Hulu’s parent company, Disney, is eyeing the metaverse in a similar way – in a recent job posting, the company identified NFTs and augmented reality as key emerging tech trends to watch.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Di

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Are Set to Tap the Corporate Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks are expected to hit the corporate bond market after they report quarterly results in an effort to raise money before the Federal Reserve knocks borrowing costs higher.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.DirecTV to Drop One America New

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years, bolstering an economy that’s losing momentum in the face of repeated virus outbreaks.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.DirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservati

  • Thousands of student loans to be canceled in Navient settlement: How to find out if you're eligible

    The settlement will result in the cancellation of $1.7 billion in student loans. Another $95 million will be distributed in restitution payments.

  • Citi Defuses Warning on Vivion Debt That Had Sent Bonds Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.DirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelCitigroup Inc. has revisited its warning on bonds issued by Vivion Investments, which slumped on the investment bank’s initial note highlighting its exposure to A

  • Which Are The 3 Crypto Coins In Cybersecurity To Keep An Eye On During The Current Year

    The number of hacker assaults on the Internet grows with time. Too many cybercriminals are attempting to obtain access to people’s personal information in order to steal their wealth.

  • Sick of rising insurance premiums? Get a cut of your own with these 3 dividend stocks

    Insurance is often called a recession-proof sector, as you can't just drop your coverage.

  • Credit Suisse chairman quits over COVID-19 breaches in latest setback

    Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, the bank said on Monday, raising questions over the embattled lender's new strategy as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. The abrupt move comes less than a year after Horta-Osorio was brought in to clean up Switzerland's No.2 bank's corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Some Starbucks, Chipotle Sites Cut Hours, Limit Seating Over Omicron

    The nation’s restaurant industry is facing labor shortages and reduced service as the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 crimps operations.

  • Roth IRA Conversion Rules

    How to convert a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA, the tax implications of doing so, and how to decide whether a conversion makes sense for you.