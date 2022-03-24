Microprocessors Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the microprocessors market are Mediatek, Samsung, Toshiba, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom, Freescale Semiconductor, MediaTek, and Nvidia. The global microprocessors market is expected to grow from $63.

41 billion in 2021 to $64.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $65.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.3%.



Microprocessor market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of microprocessors.The market consists of sales of microprocessors and related services to fetch, decode and execute operations and communicating with other devices connected to it.



Microprocessors are controlling units of an integrated circuit that is capable of performing arithmetic and logic operations. A microprocessor consists of an ALU, register array, and a control unit.



The main types of microprocessors are arm-based mpus and x86-based mpus.The ARM-based RZ microprocessor family integrates the most advanced peripherals, the largest embedded memory available, and a rich proprietary and commercial 3rd party software ecosystem.



They are built on Renesas’ heritage, RZ is designed to be as easy to use as a conventional microcontroller, making next-generation human-machine interface and high-end industrial applications a reality. The microprocessors are used in PCs, servers, mainframes, tablet, cellphone and embedded MPUs by various end-user industries such as are communication, consumer electronics, automotive and manufacturing.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the microprocessors market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the microprocessors market.



The regions covered in the microprocessors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The smartphones and tablets market is rapidly increasing which is driving the microprocessors market.Along with, rise in disposable income, a result of the economic growth, in developed and developing economies also had a positive impact on the demand for mobile phones and tablets.



For instance, the disposable personal income in the USA increased from $14,974 in 2019 to $17,515.2 billion in October 2020. The rise in per capita net disposable income led customers to increase their spending on mobile phones and tablets. Emerging countries such as India and China were experiencing higher levels of growth than the developed. With growing middle-class population and falling mobile data prices, mobile subscription grew significantly in India and China. According to KPMG, a multinational professional services network, indicated that India’s smartphone base is estimated to reach 820 million by 2022. Additionally, all in one microprocessor brings smart phone major components together and increase its performance and efficiency, hence is driving the microprocessors market globally.



The rise in costs associated with chips and microprocessors is expected to act as a major restraint on the microprocessor industry.Although the prices of chips and communications hardware components are declining, software costs meanwhile are increasing.



Increased demand for sophisticated and diversified software is a major reason for this.Further, the wages of the labor involved in the software development and production are increasing considerably.



These factors are expected to act as a restraint on the microprocessor market during the forecast period.



A rapid increase in energy consumption of microprocessors in wireless networks has been recognized as a major threat for environmental protection and sustainable development.Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by the next generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, the requirement for global access to data has risen sharply, triggering a dramatic expansion of network infrastructures and escalating energy demand.



To meet these challenges green evolution has become an urgent priority for wireless network service providers and microprocessor manufacturing companies.Companies nowadays are investing in research and development for innovative and efficient microprocessors.



Emergence of energy efficient and high-performance processors is trending in the microprocessor market. For instance, in September 2 020, Intel launched 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics for thin laptops to create 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming.



In 2019, Intel corporation, an American IT and microprocessor company, acquired Israel based AI chip processor, Habana Labs Ltd for $2 billion.With this acquisition, Intel Corporation aimed to expand its artificial intelligence portfolio and strategies to strengthen its AI chip market.



Habana Lab is an Israel based artificial intelligence processor startup company engaged in the development of AI inference processor providing efficient inference performance, reduces cost, and at real-time latency in highly competitive power.



The countries covered in the microprocessors market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





