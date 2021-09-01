U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Microscope Market Size Worth $17.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.93%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period. High demand from the healthcare sector and rapidly growing semiconductor industry are the key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the establishment of microscopy to promote research activities is boosting the demand for microscopes. Increasing focus on R&D for applications, such as neuroscience, life sciences, nanotechnology, and semi-conductor, is expected to increase the adoption of super-resolution microscopes.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Electron microscopes was the largest product segment in 2020 due to high product application scope in various fields, such as life sciences and materials science

  • The optical product segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high adoption of these devices

  • The life science application segment dominated the market in 2020 due to wide product application in the diagnosis of various diseases

  • Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 and will grow further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

  • This growth is credited to the high investments in R&D, product innovation by key manufacturers, and the establishment of microscopy centers at research &education institutes, which boosts the product demand

  • Manufacturers in the market are adopting strategies, such as product innovation by integrating the latest technology and geographic expansion by mergers & acquisitions

  • For instance, in October 2020, Bruker Corp. launched the Vutara VXL Super-Resolution Fluorescence Microscope

  • It is designed for biological imaging at the nanoscale and can improve the study of nano-level cellular biology, especially in the field of spatial omics imaging

Read 143 page market research report, " Microscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Optical, Electron, Scanning Probe), By Application (Nanotechnology, Life Science), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research.

These devices offer image resolution as high as 10 nm, which is necessarily required while investigating cell signaling pathways and studying cancer cell proliferation. One of the most important applications of microscopes is in surgical interventions. Magnified imaging systems are in soaring demand for cancer and neuroscience surgical procedures to improve procedural success. Major market players are focusing on developing dedicated microsurgery offerings, such as the spine, cranial, and other multi-disciplinary surgeries.

Furthermore, a new public-private partnership between Carl Zeiss Microscopy and UC Berkeley worth USD 5.6 million for supporting Berkeley Brain Microscopy Innovation Center (BrainMIC) is expected to positively impact the market growth. The growing adoption and rising investments in the development of microscopes by precision manufacturing industries are expected to drive market growth. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies reported decreases in the revenue of the second quarter for the year 2020, which affected the supply chain of most of the companies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global microscope market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Microscope Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Microscope Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Microscope Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Microscope Market

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Cameca

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Nikon Corp.

  • Olympus Corp.

  • NT-MDT SI

  • Hitachi High-Tech Corp.

  • JEOL Ltd.

  • Oxford Instruments (Asylum Corp.)

Check out more studies about related to types of microscopes, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Super-resolution Microscopes Market – The global super-resolution microscopes market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Scanning Electron Microscopes Market – The global scanning electron microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Surgical Microscopes Market – The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microscope-market-size-worth-17-5-billion-by-2028--cagr-7-93-grand-view-research-inc-301366892.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

