U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,620.25
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,153.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,232.00
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,126.90
    -4.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    +0.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1111
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0450
    -0.8210 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,069.45
    -450.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.98
    -5.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.43
    -321.99 (-1.14%)
     

Microscopy Devices Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 12.4 Bn by 2028, States Report by TMR

·6 min read

  • Launch of cost-effective products and expansion of semiconductor industry are propelling the global microscopic devices market

  • Players operating in the microscopy devices market are increasing cash in-flow in R&D projects in order to develop next-gen products

  • Presence of advanced research institutes is creating lucrative prospects in the North America market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global microscopy devices market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

The semiconductor industry is emerging as one of the prominent end users of the global microscopy devices market, owing to rise in use of products in the industry for different purposes such as quality checking, research & development, quality control, monitoring, and process development analysis. Furthermore, the global microscopy devices market is being driven by increase in popularity of quantum dots, optoelectronics, and nanotechnology. Moreover, surge in demand for nano electronics and small transistor chips in the semiconductor industry is resulting into high demand for microscopy devices across the globe.

Request Brochure of Microscopy Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=226

The microscopy devices market is prognosticated to gain lucrative avenues in North America due to factors such as presence of many advanced laboratories and research institutes in the region. Moreover, rising investments by regional government authorities on different R&D projects, launch of advanced microscopy devices by regional players, and expansion of the nanotechnology segment are fueling the growth of the to the microscopy devices market in North America.

Microscopy Devices Market: Key Findings

  • Microscopes are being used in the cellular biology segment for a wide range of purposes such as cancer cells research and stem cells research. Thus, the expansion of the cellular biology segment is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global microscopy devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is driven by increase in use of microscopy devices in the biomedical engineering fields.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Microscopy Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=226

  • Demand for next-gen electron microscopes, such as scanning electron microscopes and fluorescence microscopes has increased in the recent years for performing different biological and biomedical research activities. Furthermore, increase in the application of microscopes in the life sciences sphere is leading to profitable opportunities in the global microscopy devices market.

  • Companies operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are inclining to outsource different R&D projects so as to concentrate on their primary businesses and minimize their expenditures and manpower. Many contract research organizations (CROs) are capitalizing on this trend and expanding their field of solutions and expertise. Moreover, CROs are offering diverse R&D solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Therefore, a rise in the interest of CROs in research activities focused on the life sciences is boosting the demand for microscopy devices.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Microscopy Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=226

Microscopy Devices Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increase in prevalence of different health disorders across the globe are some of the important factors bolstering sales in the global microscopy devices market

  • Increasing investments in research laboratories by many developed and developing nations is fueling the demand opportunities in the microscopy devices market

Microscopy Devices Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies in the microscopy devices market are focused on the launch of new products in order to stay ahead of the competition

  • Many players in the microscopy devices market are using the strategies of acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their businesses

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=226

Microscopy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Nikon Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

  • Leica Microsystems

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • FEI Company

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Cameca SAS

  • JOEL Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies

  • NT-MDT SI

Microscopy Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Optical Microscopy

  • Scanning Probe Microscopy

  • Electron Microscopy

  • Microscopy Accessories

Application

  • Cell and Molecular Biology

  • Pharmacology and Toxicology

  • Clinical Pathology & Diagnostics

  • Surgery

  • Biomedical Engineering

  • Neuroscience

End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Physician Offices

  • Academic & Research Institutes

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Virtual Microscopy Market: Virtual microscopy may be defined as the process of placing microscopic images on computer networks that can be viewed by a large number of people across different locations. Virtual microscopy is based on the computer-based technology that combines microscopy technologies and digital technologies, both. Virtual microscopy allows the viewing of virtual slide with speed and ease.

Multiphoton Microscopy Market: The evolution of the multiphoton microscopy market pivots on the strides made in the biological sciences increasingly in relation to adoption of new tools for disease diagnosis, notably in gastrointestinal diseases. The focus of healthcare facilities to increase access of advanced tools for endoscopists which expand the armamentarium of tools available for histopathological diagnosis of abnormal lesions.

Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopy Market: Confocal microscopy or confocal laser scanning microscopy (CLSM) is a technique of optical imaging to obtain higher optical contrast and resolution of a micrograph by using a spatial pinhole to stop out-of-focus light in the formation of an image. Taking multiple 2-D images at dissimilar depths in a sample permits the rebuilding of 3-D structures (a procedure called optical sectioning) inside an object.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/microscopy-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microscopy-devices-market-to-gain-valuation-of-us-12-4-bn-by-2028--states-report-by-tmr-301512829.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubtful After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Ame

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.

  • 2 Reasons Why Novavax Investors Should Be Cautious

    Neither of the obstacles I'll discuss today are insurmountable, but they both pose substantial risk to Novavax's stock, so let's take a look. The biggest reason why Novavax investors need to be careful right now is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved its coronavirus vaccine yet despite having its application packet since Jan. 31. While the FDA assented to similar requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from competitors like Pfizer and Moderna within a handful of weeks, the process is dragging on with Novavax's candidate, and it's unclear why.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.