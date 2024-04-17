Microsoft’s $13 Billion OpenAI Deal to Avoid Formal EU Probe

Microsoft’s $13 Billion OpenAI Deal to Avoid Formal EU Probe·Bloomberg
Samuel Stolton
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. is set to avoid a formal investigation by European Union merger watchdogs, calming fears that the relationship could be forced apart.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Commission has decided that the tie-up doesn’t merit a formal probe because it falls short of a takeover and that Microsoft doesn’t control the direction of OpenAI, according to people familiar with the matter.

The EU’s antitrust arm said in January it was reviewing whether Microsoft’s involvement with OpenAI should be vetted after a mutiny at the ChatGPT creator exposed deep ties between the two firms.

The shares in Microsoft were trading down 0.3% by 12:20 p.m. in New York.

While most deals examined under the EU’s merger regulation are eventually approved by Brussels watchdogs, officials are unafraid of wielding a veto if any competition concerns can’t be fixed within strict deadlines.

Microsoft declined to comment beyond pointing to an earlier statement that its OpenAI partnership has “fostered more AI innovation and competition, while preserving independence for both companies.”

A spokesperson from the commission said that to examine potential competition concerns, the watchdog “first needs to conclude that there has been a change of control on a lasting basis” between the two firms.

At the core of the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI is the massive amounts of computer power required to keep the worldwide boom in generative AI going. Running the systems behind tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard has sent demand for cloud services and processing capacity soaring. OpenAI, for example, has become a major customer of Microsoft’s cloud business.

In turn, all three of the world’s biggest cloud-computing providers — Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google — have become active investors in AI startups over recent years. AI outfit Anthropic has attracted a $4 billion investment from Amazon and a $2 billion investment from Google, who also forged a 2021 partnership with AI firm Cohere.

For its part, Microsoft has also been actively on the lookout for more partnerships with burgeoning AI firms, earlier this year announcing a $16 million partnership with French tech firm Mistral AI.

Microsoft’s $13 billion OpenAI investments piqued the interest of regulators — including, as well as the EU, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and the US Federal Trade Commission — since a scandal embroiled the AI firm over the firing and subsequent rehiring of Sam Altman as chief of OpenAI late last year.

Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella personally helped negotiate and advocate for his return to the company — at one point offering to hire Altman himself, along with other employees at OpenAI who wanted to leave.

OpenAI’s board eventually agreed to reinstate Altman and the company then named a three-person interim board and added Microsoft as a nonvoting observer.

That episode led regulators to examine the agreement. The UK watchdog said it would examine whether the balance of power between the two firms has fundamentally shifted to give one side more control or influence over the other, and the US Federal Trade Commission has made early-stage inquiries into the agreement.

The EU said it would look at Microsoft’s investments as part of a broader examination into anticompetitive risks brought by Big Tech involvement in next-generation AI technologies.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's $1.5B funding for G42 signals growing US-China rift

    As the Gulf region gains growing strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft makes a big move into one of its oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment in G42, the Abu Dhabi-based company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of director

  • Microsoft finds Russian influence operations targeting U.S. election have slowly begun

    Microsoft said on Wednesday it found Russian online campaigns aimed at influencing the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election kicked into gear over the past 45 days, although the activity is slower than seen around past elections. Researchers at the tech giant said in a report that Russia-linked accounts were disseminating divisive content aimed at U.S. audiences, including criticising American support of Ukraine in its war with Russia. The activity is slower than seen in previous elections but it could just be the beginning of more to come, the researchers said in the report.

  • Disneyland performers file petition to form labor union

    Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life said Wednesday they collected enough signatures to support their push for a union. A group of 1,700 performers, including those who represent characters and dance in parades at Disney's Southern California theme parks, said they filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board. The workers said they also asked The Walt Disney Co. to recognize their union, which they are calling “Magic United.”

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 4 Largest Companies by 2035

    These four stocks will be the cream of the crop by 2035.

  • ASML orders dive as chipmakers pause high-end gear purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV posted orders that fell short of analysts’ expectations, as Taiwanese and South Korean chipmakers held off buying the Dutch firm’s most advanced machines.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Le

  • Trump Media stock sinks after company announces plans to launch live TV streaming platform

    Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Recently Cut This Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. It Just Dropped 53% In 1 Day. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    The insurer was accused by a short-seller of "extensive" fraud.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will

  • Here's how users on Truth Social are feeling about Trump Media's steep stock decline

    Some Truth Social users bemoaned the crash, looking for someone to blame as the shares continued to tank this week.

  • Morningstar unveils top-tier semiconductor stocks to own

    Here are the analyst's favorite undervalued semiconductor stocks.