Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Gets Boost From UK

Katharine Gemmell
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s chances of winning antitrust approval for its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. got a boost after UK regulators narrowed the scope of their probe to focus solely on cloud gaming.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it changed its mind after weighing “a significant amount” of new evidence that Microsoft would be unlikely to profit from restricting access to blockbuster franchise Call of Duty on rival consoles such as Sony Corp.’s PlayStation.

Pressure has been mounting on Microsoft as it battles multiple fronts at home and in Europe to convince watchdogs to clear the deal, the company’s largest ever and one of the 30 biggest acquisitions of all time.

Microsoft Turns to UK Decision on Activision Deal After EU Delay

The CMA took an initial view that the merger could result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation for UK gamers. It suggested a number of remedies, including the divestiture of Activision’s Call of Duty or blocking the deal altogether. The agency did say it would consider other remedies that would safeguard rivals’ access to the blockbuster shooter game.

In its findings on Friday the CMA concluded that after reviewing more data the strategy of selling off Call of Duty “would be significantly loss-making under any plausible scenario.”

The narrowing of the probe echoes a similar step at European Union level where the bloc is said to be only focusing on cloud gaming services.

Activision jumped about 6% to $84.58 as the market opened in New York on Friday. Microsoft was little changed.

“We appreciate the CMA’s rigorous and thorough evaluation of the evidence and welcome its updated provisional findings,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Sony, which has been vocally opposed to the deal in the CMA probe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Sony’s campaign to protect its dominance by blocking our merger can’t overcome the facts, and Microsoft has already presented effective and enforceable remedies to address each of the CMA’s remaining concerns,” an Activision spokesperson said. “We know this deal will benefit competition, innovation, and consumers in the UK.”

--With assistance from Molly Schuetz.

(Updates with CMA finding in the fifth paragraph)

  • Deutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fell by the most in three years and the cost of insuring its debt against default rose, in a selloff that Citigroup Inc. analysts described as irrational. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeThe bank, which has staged a recovery in recent

    The A$3.00 cash per share proposal, which is at a 28.2% premium to Estia's last close, is among the latest proposals by a private equity firm since last year amid increasing merger and acquisition activity in Australia. The board of Estia Health is considering the indicative proposal to assess whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to engage with Bain Capital, the company said in a statement. On Friday, Estia said it is not aware of the identity of the party or parties who have acquired shares over the preceding two days.

    TOKYO— Toshiba said it agreed to a $15 billion deal to take the company private, a move that would end years of conflict with foreign shareholders and put the company under full Japanese control. Toshiba said the buyout would be led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., a Tokyo-based investment fund, and would include 17 domestic companies and six banks. A former leader of Japan's corporate world, Toshiba has gone through eight years of turmoil that started with an accounting scandal in 2015 and included the 2017 bankruptcy filing by its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co.

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. "For many, the expectation of retirement doesn't match the facts of their everyday financial lives," said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

