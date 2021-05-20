U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,111.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.75
    -10.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.30
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.73
    +0.37 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    27.93
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4116
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1540
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.01
    -47.74 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.61
    -103.86 (-9.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,151.67
    +107.22 (+0.38%)
     

Microsoft used AI to generate a never-ending remix of Warren Hue's new song

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·2 min read

Microsoft has a prolific history of working with entertainers and artists to add a little taste of tech into their creations, and is continuing that with Indonesian singer and producer Warren Hue. The company teamed up with Asian media company and record label 88rising to create an AI-generated "never-ending remix" of Hue's latest track Too Many Tears. You can check out the audio-visual experience on TooManyTears.AI, where you'll see images from the San Gabriel Valley set to remix stems from Hue's song. 

This is Microsoft's third AI-based music project, and its first with electronic music. The remix will adapt to the time of day for different moods in the morning and night, but it's also attempting to create a "more pastoral landscape." Since it's not confined to a three to four minute limit, the track also has more room for "longer, more contemplative loops of music." Hue's song itself has a slower, melodic chorus and faster rap verses that might not fit the slower pace that one might expect to be the background music for a slideshow of valleys and other scenes from nature.

According to a press release, the images were scouted by 88rising's technical specialists, who went to the San Gabriel Valley to scout for the best views. They then set up a camera, connected it to high-speed internet and streamed a 24/7 video feed to Microsoft's Azure Virtual Machine servers. The AI looked for four main "events" to analyze: morning, day, dusk and night, and as it notices transitions between these events, it generates audio to match the setting. It'll also play audio engineer and smooth over these shifts in the music. 

Microsoft also said this project "celebrates the dynamic San Gabriel Valley, one of the most ethnically diverse regions in the country and home to a vibrant Asian-American population and culture." In a statement, director of strategic partnerships Amy Sorokas said “88rising’s multi-faceted approach to showcasing Asian and Asian-American artists and culture is exciting, and they’ve shown a willingness to experiment and collaborate." Given the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in America and the fact that it's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month, this project is also timely. 

Recommended Stories

  • New trailers show off what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

    The Indiana Jones movies will be available in 4K and HDR for the first time on June 8th.

  • Twitter's auto image cropping had a bias toward white people and women

    Last October, Twitter promised to re-evaluate its image cropping algorithm after users complained that it was biased.

  • Apple exec Craig Federighi calls the state of Mac malware 'not acceptable'

    Faced with a legal battle that could decide the future of its business, the company offered a surprising admission: macOS has a malware problem.

  • Microsoft will truly, finally kill off Internet Explorer in June 2022

    Microsoft 365 and other apps will end support for the browser in August.

  • Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

    Ford's electric F-150 goes on sale next spring with up to 563HP, the most torque of any F-150 ever, and 300 miles estimated EPA range.

  • Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance to step down as CEO

    Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, is stepping down as CEO and moving to a new role, the company said in a memo released Thursday.Why it matters: The replacement of Zhang with human resources chief Liang Rubo, another TikTok co-founder, marks the "biggest corporate shake-up" at the firm since it launched in 2012, going on to become a major social media player in China and turning TikTok into a massive global force, per Reuters, which first reported the news.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt follows a tumultuous few months of heightened tensions between the Chinese-owned company and the Trump administration — which ordered TikTok to sell its U.S. operations to a domestic buyer, citing security fears, before President Biden's administration paused negotiations.What to expect: Zhang will move into a "key strategy" position later in the year. In the meantime, he and Liang "will work side by side over the next six months to ensure the smoothest possible transition," ByteDance said in the memo.What they're saying: "There are still many things that we need to improve, and I think someone else can better drive progress through areas like improved daily management. The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager," Zhang said in the memo to employees."I'm more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people."Of note: Last month, TikTok named ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as its CEO, and Vanessa Pappas, who previously served as interim head of the company, as the video-sharing platform's COO after TikTok's former CEO Kevin Mayer resigned during tensions with former President Trump.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

    Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country." This is one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country. We're going to fight like hell to hold Greg Abbott and Republicans accountable and to protect reproductive rights. https://t.co/CzjTc1vyAT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 19, 2021 The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes The Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for instances of rape or incest. Abortion rights advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. State Rep. Donna Howard (D), for instance, said "there will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions." No law, said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening." Again, rich women will find a way to have an abortion if they want one. They can travel to a blue state where it's still legal. These bills mainly force women without means to go through with a pregnancy they can't afford or attempt an illegal method — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 19, 2021 The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Nancy Northrup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights, argues that "this bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down." The law is slated to take effect on Sept. 1, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," CNN reports. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyLawyers track down parents of 54 more migrant children separated during Trump administration

  • Asia FX bears return as virus thwarts economic rebound: Reuters poll

    Investors turned short on several Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as surging coronavirus cases and deaths across the region forced countries into fresh lockdowns and threatened their recovery from last year's economic slump. Most notably, investors turned bearish on the currencies of South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, and trimmed their long bets on China's yuan and the Philippine peso, according to a fortnightly poll of 12 respondents. Taiwan and Singapore, hailed for their success in containing previous COVID-19 outbreaks, have recently seen a spike in cases, prompting social curbs and a race to ramp up vaccinations.

  • The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

    Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon.

  • J.J. Abrams is bringing a new Batman animated series to HBO Max

    J.J. Abrams is teaming up with Bruce Timm for Batman: the Caped Crusader on HBO Max.

  • PornHub used AI to remaster the oldest erotic films in 4K

    A machine learning system taught an algorithm to colorize skin flicks from as far back as 1896.

  • U.S. vaccinated 600,000 12-15 year olds last week

    CDC DIRECTOR ROCHELLE WALENSKY: "The past week has been a big week."The White House COVID-19 Response Team announced on Tuesday that since regulators cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, around 600,000 in that age group have been vaccinated in what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said is an important step for getting children back into schools and off to summer camps safely.WALENSKY: "In less than one week, we have vaccinated more than 600,000 12 to 15-year-olds and, in total, more than 4.1 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated so far. My own son was one of them."The nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said he expects the U.S. will have enough safety data to vaccinate children of any age by the end of 2021.FAUCI: "It is likely and almost certain that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year and the first quarter of 2022 that we will have enough information regarding safety and immunogenicity to vaccinate children of any age."The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12 last week. Most states began issuing shots to children last Thursday but some, including Georgia, started sooner. WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: "Lower risk groups are now being vaccinated."On Friday, the World Health Organization urged rich countries to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to poorer countries, saying the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India being a huge concern.GHEBREYESUS: "I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents. But, right now, I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX."At Tuesday's briefing, Fauci said that existing COVID-19 shots probably also protect against the new variant of the coronavirus first found in India, which has been battling the world's biggest jump in COVID-19 infections.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Gives Private Equity a Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk while sponsors extract income as they await the economic rebound.More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Hold your nose and harvest income.”The deals tend to coincide with market booms, where yield-chasing investors accept bigger risks to meet return targets. In the heady days that presaged the financial crisis, private-equity firms were busy extracting their investments from shaky companies, according to Bloomberg data. In 2021, following a year of pandemic austerity when borrowing plans were put on hold, there’s pent-up demand from investors and issuers alike.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.“Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop,” said Aegon’s Benbow. “Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Afflelou’s bonds have fallen in the aftermarket amid a wider high-yield bond rally.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Close Under $1867.60 Could Trigger Start of 2 – 3 Day Correction

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1867.60.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.