U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,603.75
    +15.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,387.00
    +126.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,860.25
    +19.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.90
    +10.20 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.18 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.59
    -0.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8030
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,982.44
    -186.81 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.97
    -4.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,831.99
    +5.84 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."

In its response that it has shared to Ars, the tech giant said the CMA's decision was rooted in the concern that Activision's catalogue of games, specifically the Call of Duty franchise, will allow Xbox to "foreclose its competitors." Microsoft called that concern "misplaced," arguing that the CMA is overstating the importance of Activision Blizzard's games when it comes to competition in the space. It also said that it plans to make Call of Duty more accessible by adding Activision's titles to its Game Pass subscription service.

Sony did not welcome the idea of this "increased competition," the company said, stressing that its rival "protect[s] its revenues" by not making newly released games available through PlayStation Plus. Microsoft also said that there's no basis for the idea that making Call of Duty available on Game Pass would make people more likely to buy an Xbox console. The company said CoD games would also be available for purchase on PlayStation and buying them would be cheaper than buying an Xbox for Game Pass access.

The CMA has adopted Sony's complaints "without the appropriate level of critical review," Microsoft continued. It added: "The suggestion that the incumbent market leader, with clear and enduring market power, could be foreclosed by the third largest provider as a result of losing access to one title is not credible." Microsoft wrote in its response that it's looking forward to working with the CMA through Phase 2, and it sounds like it's determined to make the regulator understand the benefits of the deal.

As for Sony, a spokesperson repeated its stance in a statement sent to Reuters, calling the deal "bad for competition, bad for the gaming industry and bad for gamers themselves." Microsoft's acquisition would give the Xbox ecosystem "a unique combination of tech and content," they said, which in turn would give the tech giant a dominant position in gaming that would have "devastating consequences for consumers, independent developers, and Sony itself."

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • Nvidia, Intel gaming cards go on sale while AMD teases Nov. 3 announcement

    Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. threw down Wednesday as the two chip makers released new gaming cards with the GPU leader targeting elite, high-performance gamers, while Intel sought to appeal to budget gamers looking for slightly better performance than Nvidia's last generation of cards.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • Microsoft Windows: The relevancy of PCs 'has never been greater,' exec says

    Microsoft Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi spoke with Yahoo Finance Live about Microsoft's newest hardware for its Surface products and why PCs are making a comeback.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+

    Microsoft debuted a litany of new products during its fall hardware showcase.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Amazon to Shut Down ‘Explore’ Virtual Tour Product in Latest Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is shutting down a virtual tour feature called “Amazon Explore,” which was launched during the pandemic, in the latest belt-tightening move by the online giant as it adjusts to slowing sales.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Google Approves Trump-Backed Truth Social for Its App Store

    The Trump-backed social-media platform has agreed to follow the Alphabet unit’s content-moderation guidelines.

  • Singapore-Based Crypto Investment Startup Pillow Raises $18m Series A

    The funding round was co-led by Accel and Quona Capital with participation from Jump Capital and Elevation Capital.

  • Google Cloud expands to six more countries

    Google today announced its plans for a major expansion of its physical Google Cloud infrastructure. The company plans to launch new Google Cloud regions in six new countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, South Africa and Sweden. With these six new regions, Google Cloud’s footprint will expand to 41 regions.

  • Bitcoin Mining Reserves Are at a 12-Year Low—Here’s Why

    Bitcoin mining reserves have dropped to just 1.91 million BTC, the lowest level since February 2010.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Microsoft announces Syntex, a set of automated document and data processing services

    Two years ago, Microsoft debuted SharePoint Syntex, which leverages AI to automate the capture and classification of data from documents -- building on SharePoint’s existing services. Today marks the expansion of the platform into Microsoft Syntex, a set of new products and capabilities including file annotation and data extraction. Syntex reads, tags and indexes document content -- whether digital or physical -- making it searchable and available within Microsoft 365 apps and helping manage the content lifecycle with security and retention settings.

  • Analyst Report: Netflix, Inc.

    Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. The firm primarily generates revenue from subscriptions to its eponymous service. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. Netflix is the largest SVOD platform in the world with over 220 million subscribers globally.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year

    The company's stock price has been brought down by the market's decline, and its recent iPhone launch wasn't as successful as anticipated.

  • Amazon to open cloud computing training center near HQ2 in Crystal City

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is opening a training center in Crystal City that will offer free in-person cloud computing classes to adults lacking a background in tech. The AWS Skills Center is a 10,000-square-foot, multipurpose space at 1550 Crystal Drive designed for events and classrooms to teach cloud computing, Python programing language and database technologies for entry level cloud-development roles. It also houses exhibits on the impact of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm.

  • Meta Unveils $1,500 Quest Pro VR Headset. It Has a Big Problem.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse is coming to the workplace. On Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s next virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro. “This is a high-end device designed for work,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect developer event.

  • Michigan suspends Carvana dealership, PayPal stock tanks, BeReal tops 53 million installs

    Notable business headlines include the suspension of a Carvana dealership in Michigan due to violations of state law, shares of PayPal plunging, and social media platform BeReal topping 53 million installs worldwide.&nbsp;