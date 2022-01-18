U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.50
    -43.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,503.00
    -293.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.00
    -221.75 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.60
    -17.10 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.90
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.58 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0570 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    +1.25 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6800
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,579.16
    -1,074.92 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.90
    -31.83 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.22
    -40.01 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Video game giants Call of Duty and World of Warcraft have a new home: Microsoft.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it will acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty, one of the top-selling video games in the U.S., along with several other titles including Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion.

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement. "We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."

This story is developing.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal

Recommended Stories