Microsoft to acquire 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Video game giants Call of Duty and World of Warcraft have a new home: Microsoft.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it will acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty, one of the top-selling video games in the U.S., along with several other titles including Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion.

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement. "We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all."

