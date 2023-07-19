Microsoft-Activision Adjust Deal Deadline Terms, Goldman Sachs' Q2 Profits Fall 60%, Johnson & Johnson Joins Legal Battle Against US Government On Drug Pricing Negotiation: Today's Top Stories

Benzinga

What's Going On With Microsoft-Activision Deal? Companies Adjust Deadline Terms

The terms of the agreement include an increase in the termination fee payable to Activision Blizzard from $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion if the transaction is terminated after August 29, 2023, and to $4.5 billion if the transaction is terminated after September 15, 2023.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI ) stocks are grabbing attention amid reports of the companies extending the $69 billion takeover deal to October 18.

Microsoft Announces Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Copilot Pricing

At Microsoft Inspire, the company disclosed significantly expanding Bing to reach new audiences with Bing Chat Enterprise, delivering AI-powered chat for work, and rolling out today in Preview – which means more than 160 million people already have access.

Goldman Sachs' Q2 Profits Tumble Due To Tepid M&A Activity: Performance By The Numbers

The sale of "substantially all of the remaining" Marcus loans portfolio also resulted in a gain of $100 million for Goldman.

The Wall Street giant took a writedown of $504 million tied to its GreenSky business and $485 million related to its consolidated real estate investments.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) reported Q2 EPS of $3.08, which plunged 60% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.18.

Carvana Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Carvana looks to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter in Q3FY23.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA ) reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 23.6% year-on-year to $2.97 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.

Tata's New Multi-Billion Dollar Battery Plant In The UK Promises To Create 4,000 Jobs

The Tata Group has chosen the U.K. for its first battery manufacturing plant outside India, representing one of the largest investments ever made in the UK auto industry.

With a capacity of 40GWh, the new plant will be one of Europe's largest and will secure UK-produced batteries for another Tata investment, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and other UK and European manufacturers.