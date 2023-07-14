Microsoft, Activision Eye UK Rights Sale to Push Merger Through

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard Inc. are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK as a way to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger by the July 18 deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.

That could involve selling off the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential planning. A private equity company might also be interested, said one person.

Both companies still think it’s possible to close the deal, which would be the largest ever in the video-game industry, before next week’s deadline, the people said. Regulators in the US and UK have come out against the deal, which would combine one of the biggest video game publishers with one of the largest console makers into an industry behemoth.

Spokespeople for Microsoft and Activision declined to comment.

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday asked a California court to pause the deal while the agency’s challenge is pending. The FTC wants the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to overturn a lower-court judge’s July 10 order that cleared the companies to proceed toward their July 18 closure deadline. The deal is seen as a major test of the FTC’s ability to block big-tech deals.

The software giant is re-engaging in talks with the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which had vetoed the deal in May. The CMA said Tuesday it’s prepared to evaluate proposals from Microsoft, but the agency also said the companies would need to resubmit their transaction for the normally multi-month regulatory process to begin anew.

US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley earlier rejected the FTC’s request to extend a pause on the deal while the agency appeals her ruling greenlighting the transaction. Barring action by the appeals court, Microsoft and Activision can complete the deal as of 11:59 p.m. in San Francisco on July 14.

In its earlier decision, the UK regulator had expressed concerns that adding Activision content to Microsoft’s xCloud service would restrict competition in the nascent market for video games that are streamed over the internet rather than downloaded to consoles or devices. Microsoft offers xCloud as part of a monthly gaming subscription. The CMA has said it strongly prefers structural remedies like a divestiture to behavioral ones, under which the agency must monitor whether a company complies with its promises.

CNBC reported earlier that Microsoft had offered a small divestiture to regulators, without specifying what might be sold.

