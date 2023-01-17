U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -0.89 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8130
    +0.3720 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,036.64
    -133.87 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.25
    +47.18 (+10.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,176.07
    +353.75 (+1.37%)
     

Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’

Dina Bass
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will add OpenAI’s viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” building on an existing relationship between the two companies as Microsoft mulls taking a far larger stake in OpenAI.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The software giant announced the broad availability of its Azure OpenAI Service, which has been available to a limited set of customers since it was unveiled in 2021. The service gives Microsoft's cloud customers access to various OpenAI tools like the GPT-3.5 language system that ChatGPT is based on, as well as the Dall-E model for generating images from text prompts, the company said in a blog post. That enables Azure customers to use the OpenAI products in their own applications running in the cloud.

Microsoft is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, people familiar with its plans said last week. That proposal calls for the Redmond, Washington-based software maker to put money in over multiple years, though the final terms may change, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Semafor last week reported that the potential investment could value OpenAI at about $29 billion, citing people familiar with the negotiations. Microsoft and OpenAI representatives have declined to comment on the talks.

Microsoft, already an OpenAI partner thanks to a $1 billion investment in 2019, is looking to get an inside edge on the most popular and advanced AI systems in order to boost its own products in competition with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

ChatGPT has lit up the internet since launching at the end of November, gathering its first million users in less than a week. Its imitation of human conversation sparked speculation about its potential to supplant professional writers and even threaten Google’s core search business. The organization behind it, co-founded by Elon Musk and Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman, makes money by charging developers to license its technology.

The new technology comes at the end of a year of headline-grabbing advances in AI. The company’s Dall-E — which accepts written prompts to synthesize art and other images — also gave rise to a broad debate about the infusion of AI into creative industries. OpenAI is already working on a successor GPT-4 model for its natural language processing.

Still, concern about its accuracy — which Altman himself has said is not good enough for the bot to be relied on — has prompted caution about its premature use, and New York City schools have banned its students from accessing ChatGPT.

Microsoft is currently using OpenAI’s Codex to add automation to its GitHub unit’s Copilot programming tool, and it’s adding that feature to Azure along with the other OpenAI tools. The company wants to adopt even more OpenAI technology in its Bing search engine, Office productivity applications, Teams chat program and security software.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl

    Microsoft Corp on Monday said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley. Microsoft said the startup's tech, which it so far has previewed to its cloud-computing customers in a program it called the Azure OpenAI Service, was now generally available, a distinction that's expected to bring a flood of new usage. The news comes as Microsoft has looked at adding to the $1 billion stake in OpenAI it announced in 2019, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

  • Boston Startup Raises $40 Million to Develop New Low-Carbon Cement Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Boston-based startup Sublime Systems has raised $40 million to develop a breakthrough technology to produce low-carbon cement. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsThe cement industry contributes as much as 8% to gl

  • Netflix Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    After providing investors with a multitude of gains over the last several years, the music was shut off for Netflix shares in 2022. However, in a quick turn of events, Netflix shares have crushed the S&P 500's performance over the last three months.

  • Buy-Now, Pay-Later Demand Climbs Among Squeezed UK Pensioners

    (Bloomberg) -- Pensioners feeling the pinch are increasingly turning to buy-now, pay-later services, the latest sign of how the cost-of-living crisis is squeezing the UK population.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsAlmost a fif

  • Microsoft Invests in Human Resources Software Unicorn Darwinbox

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsThe US tech giant made an

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Mar

  • Activist Cohen Takes Stake in Alibaba in Push for Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is pushing the e-commerce leader to buy back more of its shares, in a rare case of activism targeting a prominent Chinese firm. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChief Executives, Economists Br

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Avoid: Here's Why

    Discover why two FAANG stocks are poised to bounce back in 2023 and beat the market with their current spring-loaded share price discounts, while another looks like a questionable idea today.

  • Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach

    While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments. A red flag instantly went up. Aumann confronted his student over whether he had written the essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concep

  • Bitcoin miners return from winter storms, difficulty at an all-time high

    The Bitcoin mining difficulty level jumped 10.26% on Monday morning in Hong Kong, hitting an all-time high reading of 37.59 trillion, as several U.S-based miners came back online from recent winter storms that forced them to unplug, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs […]

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Market corrections are a painful but inevitable part of the investing cycle. Every bear market has represented an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up great companies on the cheap. Data shows they typically resolve quickly, and throughout history every notable downturn in the broader market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • PanGenomic Health's Mindleap App to Expand into an All-In-One App and Telehealth Platform For Holistic Mental Health and Resilience

    PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (FSE: LL30) is pleased to announce that its newly-acquired subsidiary, Mindleap Health Inc. ("Mindleap") will be extending its current programs and practitioner specialties this quarter to enable an all-in-one app and telehealth platform for holistic mental wellness.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Aids SymphonyAI to Deliver IT Solutions on Cloud

    Oracle (ORCL) announces the selection of OCI by SymphonyAI to help its clientele tap the power of cloud flexibility and cost efficiencies.

  • Even Nvidia Is Using AI to Improve Its Products -- What Shareholders Need to Know

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss how Nvidia is using AI to improve its technology.

  • Third-party Twitter appear to be intentionally broken as developers give up on Elon Musk’s platform

    Elon Musk’s Twitter may have intentionally broken third-party apps, leading developers to rage at the recent changes. Almost since it began, Twitter has intentionally allowed people to access tweets through a variety of different platforms, many of which are made by third-party developers. In some cases, those apps have even become part of the official offering – with the official Twitter app beginning life as a third-party one called Tweetie.

  • Why I Own Autodesk Stock

    Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has dominated the computer-aided design market, but how long could this continue? Jamie Louko answers that question and explains why he's excited to own this top dog for the long haul.

  • Apple may unveil new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros tomorrow

    Apple is said to be announcing 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 chips as soon as tomorrow.

  • TikTok Tries to Win Allies in the U.S. With More Transparency

    The Chinese-owned video-sharing app has revealed details of a complex, $1.5 billion plan to reorganize the company’s U.S. operations.

  • DeFi Protocol Frontier Brings In-Browser Wallet Support for Aptos, Sui and 33 Additional Blockchains

    The feature allows users to stake tokens, transfer NFTs and conduct transactions with an in-browser wallet application.

  • Rising Solana Tide Surges 58% In Second Strong Week

    The once-heralded "solana killer" has bounced back, briefly bumping Polygon out of the top ten.