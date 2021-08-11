Microsoft Aims to Increase Tech Intensity of Regional Developers with DevDays Asia 2021

TAIPEI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevDays Asia 2021, Microsoft's largest developer-focused event in Asia, is set to kick off virtually from August 11th to 13th. Co-sponsored by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Industrial Development Bureau, 2021 marks the 6th consecutive DevDays Asia. An all-virtual event due to the pandemic, this year DevDays Asia has attracted a record high of over 5,000 developers across the region, looking forward to learning about the latest tech industry trends and product developments from Microsoft.



Under the theme of "Empowering Innovation, Accelerating Breakthrough", this year's DevDays will focus on nine major technology trends - Data & AI, Cloud Native, Hybrid Work, Open Source, DevOps, and more. Top tech experts and tech community key opinion leaders from Taiwan and abroad will share the latest technology trends and innovative industry solutions. It also includes practical labs for developers to gain hands-on experience with Microsoft's developer tools and application platforms

DevDays Asia is a part of the AI Infinity campaign, Microsoft's partnership with the Taiwan government aimed at fostering local AI talent and landing AI solutions in Taiwan. Since its inception, it has enabled the deployment of more than 300 AI solutions in Taiwan.



In a video message, Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-Hua Wang emphasized the government's commitment to continuing its partnership with Microsoft in empowering the digital transformation of Taiwan's enterprises. "Through collaborating with Microsoft on AI Infinity projects and holding annual technology events like DevDays, we have connected developers with world-class resources and incubated over 5,000 AI talents. Our intent is to build up Taiwan's AI ecosystem through three aspects: industrialization, solutions, and talent development."



Jang-Hwa Leu, Industrial Development Bureau Director, believes that developers and organizations will be able to apply new digital skills acquired at DevDays in fostering innovations from Taiwan. "The Taiwan government has implemented policies to enable our enterprises to leverage AI, cloud, and IoT technology. Together we will build the factory of the future, showcasing Taiwan's innovation and strength in research and development to the world."



When Microsoft announced its intent to build a Microsoft Azure datacenter region in Taiwan last October, it is also committed to helping over 200,000 people to acquire digital skills over the next four years. Ken Sun, General Manager at Microsoft Taiwan, reiterated the company's commitment to skilling of tech talents in Taiwan. "This year, DevDays Asia aims to empower developers to build innovation and accelerate breakthrough. It provides us a platform to share technology trends, new industry solutions and the latest advances in Microsoft's developer tools and cloud platforms. As we lean into our mission to empower every organization and every person to achieve more, we will continue to channel Microsoft's global resources to enable Taiwan's businesses and talents to accelerate their transformation and enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan's industries."



Flora Chen, Marketing and Operations Lead at Microsoft Taiwan, led a short panel discussion during the press event in which three industry partners including Karma Medical, King Steel Machinery, and Tangram shared their insights and experiences of accelerating their digital transformation amidst the pandemic.



Through the AI Infinity Campaign, Microsoft has partnered with the Ministry of Economic Affairs to accelerate industrial AIoT applications in Taiwan. One example is Muen Medical Technology's Medical AI Aggregator, a medical image interpretation solution that runs on Azure and leverages cloud computing and AI to perform accurate medical imaging interpretations to facilitate medical diagnoses. Another is waste management independent solution vendor Cleanaway's Chase Environmental Technology. Running on Azure, it provides customers with a waste management dashboard and provides waste-management-as-a service solution that helps customers to meet sustainability commitments.



Highlights of DevDays Asia 2021 Online include keynote presentations from Microsoft's tech experts including Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Low Code Platforms, Ujjwal Kumar, Senior MTC Technical Architect, Daniel Canning, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft 365 Apps and Dan Stevenson, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Engineering. For more information, please visit the event website. https://aka.ms/DevDaysAsia

