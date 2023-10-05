Microsoft and Amazon face probe over cloud computing concerns

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the Microsoft Azure cloud service logo in this illustration

Amazon and Microsoft’s grip on the cloud computing industry will be investigated by competition authorities after a study found the two companies were potentially stifling rivals.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would launch the investigation following findings from Ofcom which revealed the US tech giants are using tactics to prevent customers from switching to other providers.

Amazon and Microsoft dominate the market for cloud computing – in which companies store data and run software in massive data centres owned by the providers and access them over the internet.

Ofcom found they have as much as 80pc of the UK market between them, and said it was concerned about potentially anti-competitive tactics.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a US lobby group which has members including Amazon, warned that the inquiry could harm innovation.

“There is no case for a broad inquiry that could undermine the flexibility that allows cloud providers to constantly innovate with new services and new commercial offers. The CMA needs to show restraint,” it said.

Ofcom concerns

In a 254-page report into cloud computing, Ofcom said it was “particularly concerned” about Amazon and Microsoft’s position.

It said the companies used a series of tactics to maintain their position, including charging customers to switch to different providers, putting up barriers to making software work on different cloud systems, and offering big discounts up front for customers that exclusively work with one company.

Ofcom said: “We are concerned that the threat of customers switching away from the market leaders will reduce, further dampening competition for new and existing customers.”

Increasing cloud reliance

The CMA’s chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “This is a £7.5bn market that underpins a whole host of online services – from social media to AI foundation models. Many businesses now completely rely on cloud services, making effective competition in this market essential.”

The CMA has already fought a long battle with Microsoft over its takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard and has investigated how Amazon treats sellers on its online marketplace.

Amazon and Microsoft have both warned that interventions could hit investment in the UK.

A Microsoft spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring the UK cloud industry remains innovative, highly competitive and an accelerator for growth across the economy. We will engage constructively with the CMA as they conduct their Cloud Services Market Investigation.”

