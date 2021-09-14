U.S. markets closed

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program

Annual shareholders meeting set for Nov. 30, 2021

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 17, 2021.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)
Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $60 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

The board of directors approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft. "This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. This is an updated executive role for Mr. Smith who will continue to report to Mr. Nadella.

In addition, the company announced the date for the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on Nov. 30, 2021. Shareholders at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2021, the record date, will be entitled to vote their shares.

This year's annual shareholders meeting will be held virtually and hosted by Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer; Amy Hood, chief financial officer; Brad Smith, president and vice chair; and John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-increase-and-new-share-repurchase-program-301376951.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

