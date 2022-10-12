U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Microsoft announces Syntex, a set of automated document and data processing services

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Two years ago, Microsoft debuted SharePoint Syntex, which leverages AI to automate the capture and classification of data from documents -- building on SharePoint’s existing services. Today marks the expansion of the platform into Microsoft Syntex, a set of new products and capabilities including file annotation and data extraction. Syntex reads, tags and indexes document content -- whether digital or physical -- making it searchable and available within Microsoft 365 apps and helping manage the content lifecycle with security and retention settings.

According to Chris McNulty, the director of Microsoft Syntex, driving the launch was customers' increasing desire to "do more with less," particularly as a recession looms. A 2021 survey from Dimensional Research found that more than two-thirds of companies leave valuable data untapped, largely because of problems building pipelines to access that data.

"Just as business intelligence transformed the way companies use data to drive business decisions, Microsoft Syntex unlocks the value of the massive amount of content that resides within an organization," McNulty told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Virtually any industry with large scale content and processes will see benefits from adopting Microsoft Syntex. In particular, we see the greatest alignment with industries that work with a higher volume of technically dense and regulated content – financial services, manufacturing, health care, life sciences, and retail among them."

Syntex offers backup, arc1hiving, analytics and management tools for documents as well as a viewer to add annotations and redactions to files. Containers enable developers to store content in a managed sandbox, while "scenario accelerators" provide workflows for use cases like contract management, accounts payable and so on.

"The Syntex content processor lets you build simple rules to trigger the next action, whether it’s a transaction, an alert, a workflow or just filing your content in the right libraries and folders," McNulty explained. "[Meanwhile,] the advanced viewer adds an annotation and inking layer on top of any content viewable in Microsoft 365. Annotations can be made securely, with different permissions than the underlying content, and also without modifying the underlying content."

McNulty says that customers like TaylorMade are exploring ways to use Syntex for contract management and assembly, standardizing contracts with common clauses around financial terms. The company is also piloting the service to process orders, receipts and other transactional documents for accounts payable and finance teams, in addition to organizing and securing emails, attachments and other documents for intellectual property and patent filings.

"One of the fastest-growing content transactions is e-signature," McNulty said. "[With Syntex, you] can send electronic signature requests using Syntex, Adobe Acrobat Sign, DocuSign or any of our other e-signature partner solutions and your content stays in Microsoft 365 while it’s being reviewed and signed."

Intelligent document processing of the type Syntex does is often touted as a solution to the problem of file management and orchestration at scale. According to one source, 15% of a company’s revenue is spent creating, managing and distributing documents. Documents aren’t just costly -- they’re time-wasting and error-prone. More than nine in 10 employees responding to a 2021 ABBY survey said that they waste up to eight hours each week looking through documents to find data, and using traditional methods to create a new document takes on average three hours and incurs six errors in punctuation, spellings, omissions or printing.

A number of startups offer products to tackle this, including Hypatos, which applies deep learning to power a wide range of back-office automation with a focus on industries with heavy financial document processing needs. Flatfile automatically learns how imported data from files should be structured and cleaned, while another vendor, Klarity, aims to replace humans for tasks that require large-scale document review, including accounting order forms, purchase orders and agreements.

As with many of its services announced today, Microsoft, evidently, is betting scale will work in its favor.

"Syntex uses AI and automation technologies from across Microsoft, including summarization, translation and optical character recognition," McNulty said. "Many of these services are being made available to Microsoft 365 commercial accounts with no additional upfront licensing under a new pay-as-you-go business model."

Syntex is beginning to roll out today and will continue to roll out in early 2023. Microsoft says it'll have additional details on service pricing and packaging published on the Microsoft 365 message center and through licensing disclosure documentation in the coming months.

  • ‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival

    Fraser is being lauded for his turn as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair

  • Tribe Capital CEO on Crypto Industry Investment Outlook

    Reacting to data indicating VC funding for crypto startups plunged to its lowest level in a year, Tribe Capital CEO and co-founder Arjun Sethi discusses the potential risks of CeFi and DeFi and his outlook for institutional adoption. Plus, growth plans for Tribe Capital.

  • Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Liz Truss rules out public spending cuts

    Good evening. Some analysts have warned that the pound will hit parity with the dollar before the year is out, as the Prime Minister insists she will not cut public spending despite the economic turmoil.

  • PayPal Stock Selloff Is Overdone, Analyst Says

    After a backlash, payments platform PayPal withdrew a policy change. Jefferies analysts say the protest hasn't seemed to gain much traction.

  • UK Markets Roiled by BOE Before Bond Buying Provides Some Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- UK markets are being roiled once again by confusion over the country’s policies.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpA selloff in long-maturity UK debt picked up speed after the Bank of England damped hopes it

  • What stock-market investors will be watching in Thursday’s U.S. inflation report

    Strong U.S. consumer-price index readings were responsible for some of the stock market's biggest one-day selloffs of 2022. Investors are bracing for the next report.

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker as they assess the impact of U.S. semiconductor-export restrictions.

  • Intel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseHome Flippers Get Burn

  • Michigan suspends Carvana dealership, PayPal stock tanks, BeReal tops 53 million installs

    Notable business headlines include the suspension of a Carvana dealership in Michigan due to violations of state law, shares of PayPal plunging, and social media platform BeReal topping 53 million installs worldwide.&nbsp;

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.