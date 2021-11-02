U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.51
    +16.84 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,049.39
    +135.55 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,619.20
    +23.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.37
    -2.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    -0.73 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.61 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9290
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,881.60
    +2,598.90 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,560.00
    +60.83 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.32
    -15.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

Ron Miller
·4 min read

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons from a lack of raw material to labor shortages, but whatever the reason the problems are persisting and Microsoft has decided to put its considerable resources to bear on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing

To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise. Both products are being announced at Microsoft Ignite and are available in preview starting today.

Caglayan Arkan, VP of manufacturing and supply chain at Microsoft, says the company has been thinking about ways to help companies solve these issues, and at the same time evolve into more digitally-focused companies, something that has been a challenge for manufacturers.

Arkan says that Microsoft examined the state of things and saw brittle systems that when faced with the pressure of the pandemic didn't hold up well. "Manufacturing and the supply chain has been very stable; very, very lean, perhaps too lean. They grew very comfortable in their very long cycles and manual siloed data state," he said.

He added that manufacturers have been working this way for years and they had no real reason to change until the pandemic came along. "Everything stopped. The music stopped, and you couldn't send employees to the shop floor anymore, supplies were not there. You couldn't even see your supplier to know where your goods were, and that was a huge disruption," Arkan explained.

The manufacturing cloud is designed to help digitize the factory floor, and provide a path to become fully digital by moving from traditional systems of record to what Arkan calls "systems of reality."

That means that manufacturers need to be able to link what's happening in the marketplace in terms of demand, what's happening on their shop floor in terms of production and what's happening in the world in terms of supplies to get a big picture view, so they won't get caught flat-footed as they did when demand for toilet paper and PPE ballooned early in the pandemic.

The manufacturing cloud is designed to help collect these signals and warn manufacturers when they might need additional supplies. The Supply Chain Insights tool is specifically designed to map out supply chain routes and root out issues that could affect delivery of key raw materials before bottlenecks happen. Together they are designed to bring more agility and flexibility to manufacturing companies.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights tool
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights tool

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights tool. Image Credits: Microsoft

Unlike in the past, Microsoft recognizes that these kinds of companies, which have been traditionally modernized very slowly, don't want to rip and replace existing systems and take on a huge project. As Arkan says, you need to start with one successful project and then move to the next one, and he says this solution is designed to be delivered in this way.

What's more, he says that each project can build on one another and fund the next one through savings and innovation. "Every step of your digital transformation, every engagement with us creates economic headroom to add funds to the next one because we either give you more top-line revenue, capacity or provide savings or quality improvements in a matter of 8-12 weeks," he said.

That's a bold promise, but if Microsoft can deliver on that -- and that's a big if -- it creates a comfortable path to modernization for companies that have traditionally rejected big kinds of changes like this.

If Microsoft and other large enterprise companies like SAP and Salesforce can begin to solve some of these fundamental problems, it could begin to loosen the supply chain issues we are seeing today. While software alone can't magically produce scarce raw materials or hire enough people to build and deliver supplies and goods, it can be part of a solution to help mitigate these kinds of crises in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • What is Driving the Rally in Global Gas Prices?

    Weather, structural changes and geopolitics have combined to push natural gas prices to record highs.

  • Standard Chartered doubles Q3 profit amid 'uneven' COVID recovery

    The bank said the economic recovery from the pandemic 'has continued to be uneven and punctuated by supply-chain disruption'.

  • Refiner Marathon beats profit expectations on robust fuel demand

    Marathon's results followed strong earnings from other energy companies. Valero, which was the first major U.S. refiner to report quarterly earnings, and PBF beat analysts' estimates as gasoline and distillate consumption in the top consumer shakes off pandemic-led weakness to come back in line with five-year averages. Marathon's total throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose to 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.5 bpd last year.

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.

  • Microsoft Teams gets 3D animated avatars, because metaverse

    Microsoft wants a piece of the metaverse, too, so at its Ignite conference today, the company announced 3D avatars for those Teams meetings where you don't want to be on camera. To access Mesh for Teams, you will be able use anything from a smartphone to a VR headset or a HoloLens. Microsoft is quite open about the fact that this is its metaverse play for productivity, "designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun," Microsoft's John Roach writes in today's announcement.

  • Many employers are offering new and better benefits—how to choose the right ones for next year

    It's open enrollment season. While you may see rising out-of-pocket health costs through your employer coverage, you may be in for a few pleasant surprises, too.

  • How Interest Rates Affect the Housing Market

    A basic understanding of interest rates and the economic influences that determine the future course of interest rates can help you make financially sound mortgage decisions. Such decisions include choosing between a fixed-rate mortgage and an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) or deciding whether to refinance out of an ARM. How Are Interest Rates Determined?

  • Airbus Flies While Boeing Flails

    Last Wednesday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) released another disappointing earnings report. The slow ramp-up of 737 MAX production and a complete halt in 787 Dreamliner deliveries last quarter both contributed heavily to Boeing's weak results. In 2020, Airbus reported a modest adjusted operating profit of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Supply chain help is on the way from the passenger airline business

    Passenger air travel will rebound sharply after the US reopens its borders to vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8, creating more room for freight to fly in the cargo holds of passenger planes.

  • FOMC preview: Can the Fed avoid spooking markets as it readies a taper?

    “I do think it’s time to taper, and I don’t think it’s time to raise rates,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Oct. 22.

  • Generac Stock Is Dropping as Generator Maker Misses Earnings Estimates

    Generac, the manufacturer of residential generators, also said it's acquiring Toronto-based smart thermostat maker Ecobee for $770 million.

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job

    The U.S. Federal Reserve trails other major central banks in tackling climate change, even as President Joe Biden pledges a "whole of government" approach and fights to salvage his ambitious climate agenda as global leaders meet in Glasgow to hash out responses to rising world temperatures. In recent years the Fed has only begun to look at how changing weather patterns impact its ability to do its job, which includes safeguarding the financial system through bank regulation, and combating economic shocks through monetary policy. And while it is devoting more effort to studying climate-related impacts, it treats climate risk as just another element that affects the economic and financial landscape, like trade or childcare policy, rather than as anything the Fed might try to shape.

  • Here are the five dumbest ways you could have gotten rich in 2021

    Our call of the day from blogger Jack Raines shows us the five ways we all could have gotten rich this year. But don't think this is a walk in the park.

  • Jerome Powell’s Dashboard Casts Doubt on Inflation Easing Quickly

    The Federal Reserve chairman used the bulk of a widely anticipated speech in late August to explain why he was still confident that this year’s inflation surge would prove temporary. His remarks haven’t aged well.

  • Worsening Treasury Liquidity Poses ‘Spillover Risk,’ BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- By the standards of March 2020, last week’s whiplash in the U.S. Treasury market may not look like much, but it’s a mistake to ignore it, Bank of America strategists are warning.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe extreme yield-cu

  • Not even a billion more in buybacks can help BP, as stock weighs down the FTSE 100

    The FTSE 100 fell in London on Tuesday as investors weighed up results from BP and Standard Chartered.

  • Microsoft launches Azure Container Apps, a new serverless container service

    At its Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced the preview launch of Azure Container Apps, a new fully managed serverless container service that complements the company's existing container infrastructure services like the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Microsoft notes that Azure Container Apps was specifically built for microservices, with the ability to quickly scale based on HTTP traffic, events or long-running background jobs. In many ways, it's probably most like AWS App Runner, one of Amazon's small fleet of serverless container services, with App Runner also specifically focused on microservices.

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.